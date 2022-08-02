Kayak camping is exactly what it sounds like — a unique adventure that combines the best of two worlds. In high school, I was fortunate to spend a week in Alaska with the Girl Scouts, and like a dream come true, we paddled our way around the Kenai Peninsula and camped each night on different beaches. From the tranquility of a kayak, I witnessed marine wildlife from a perspective that would’ve been different had I been sitting in a loud motorboat. And for miles each day, I admired and contemplated the beautiful shapes and contours of land from the water looking inward. It was an experience I’ll never forget, and sadly, I waited a long time to go kayak camping again.
More so than camping or even backcountry backpacking, the planning that must go into kayak camping can get complicated, especially without the help of an outfitter or guiding service. But it’s not impossible if you know a group of trustworthy people willing to put in the effort. Fortunately, I fell in with the right crowd when I worked at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission office in Norfolk, and while I’ve joined plenty of day floats with this group of friends over the years, plans finally fell into place in summer 2020 for a long weekend of kayak camping on the Niobrara River.
Experience Level
Kayak camping can suit a variety of experience levels. The more important consideration is choosing a route that fits your ability, because overshooting your skills can turn disastrous. While paddling in a remote area might seem enticing, keep in mind that most of Nebraska’s 79,000-plus miles of rivers and streams are several hours away from medical assistance and outside of cell phone service.
“Unlike backcountry backpacking, you can’t turn around and go back up a river in a kayak if things go wrong,” said Kelly Corman of Bassett, an experienced kayaker. “Kayaking ranks up there with rock and ice climbing in terms of fatalities annually — it’s no joke.”
Corman advises first-timers to stick to more well-traveled routes, such as the national wild and scenic sections of the Niobrara and Missouri rivers and other mapped-out Nebraska water trails.
If you’re keen on exploring more advanced or remote rivers and streams, make sure to go with someone who is experienced and knows that area of the stream well. One, it’s difficult to estimate travel time on a river without prior experience, and two, fast water and other dangerous features can sneak up on you quickly.
Bekah Poppe of Bloomfield said, “Be prepared to exit your boat on short notice at dangerous stretches, and be prepared to drag your boat if you lose the current on the lazy, wide sections.” Dangerous chutes, rocky rapids, submerged trees, log jams, wire fencing and low-head dams are also common obstacles on remote Nebraska streams, many of which we encountered while floating an unmapped stretch of the Niobrara River between Nenzel and Valentine.
Also, make a game plan of where you will put in and take out each day, plus have a plan B should those areas be inaccessible. Don’t wing it. If possible, scout access points in advance. Some areas will require four-wheel drive. And always respect private property.
Sabrina Negus of Tilden stresses the importance of the buddy system: “A four-person group should be the minimum the first time you try a more advanced stretch. And it’s always better if at least one person has done that stretch.”
In case of an emergency, have a buddy stay with the injured person and a buddy for the person floating out to get help.
River Condition
River kayaking can be done year round, although each season will come with its own set of conditions. In spring, fall and winter, water can be cold, which poses the risk of hypothermia, and in spring, runoff and snowmelt contribute to high and fast water. In kayaking, capsizing is not a matter of if, but when. Even the most experienced kayakers can take a spill.
Conversely during the warmer months, July through September, water levels on prairie rivers can get quite low, and during drought conditions, even groundwater-fed streams such as the Niobrara can be affected — dragging a boat down a river is nowhere near as fun as floating it. So, check USGS water gauges to determine if water levels and water temperature are adequate. Corman and his wife, Jen, use this data to help them determine when to kayak a particular route.
Transportation
Once you have figured out where you will kayak and when, arranging transportation will be the next big piece in the puzzle. At least two vehicles are needed — one to leave down river at your take-out point and another to drop off people and gear at the put-in site. Decide who will do the driving beforehand, because it could be a long day for those who volunteer.
Although my group of friends have shuttling people and kayaks down to a science, many of them used an outfitter before venturing out on their own. If you’re a newbie, save yourself the headache and use a guide service. An outfitter will handle all the logistics of dropping off you and your kayak upriver, and they’ll pick you up at the end.
Graham Outfitters out of Valentine services the Niobrara River, and they offer guided floats, shuttling and full-service trips where they also take care of the camping and cooking. Rachel Simpson of Lincoln has floated with them several times.