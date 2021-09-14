Barbecue challenge to be held during expo

Ponca State Park is hosting the Smoke on the River BBQ Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 18, during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo. There will be three main categories: Pork, poultry and beef. An other category of wild game will be judged separately.
No registration fee is required. Prizes will be awarded in each division for first, second and third. A Grand Champion will also be chosen.
First place in each category will win a one night stay in a Ponca State Park mini lodge. The Grand Champion prize will be announced during the event.
The Smoke on the River, BBQ Challenge is open to twelve teams. No electricity available at the site location.
If you are a knowledgeable judge or a competitor interested in more details please contact Tyler Uthof at 402-369-2530 or email uthof_13@hotmail.com.