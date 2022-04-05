Award winners announced from state habitat meeting

Kearney — Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s national annual event, was hosted at the CHI Health Center in Omaha March 11-13. The last time this national event called Nebraska home was in 2011. Highlights include the opening Bird Dog Parade, hundreds of vendors and four stages of various speakers. During the event, nearly 22,000 people flocked to the event to raise funds and awareness for habitat and access in the Cornhusker State.
Over the course of the event, members, sponsors and upland conservation supporters raised $108,000 for the Call of the Uplands campaign supporting Nebraska’s Open Fields and Waters access program, a program providing public hunting and angling access on private property through voluntary landowner sign-ups. In addition, 1,176 individuals became members of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, the nation’s leading upland habitat conservation groups.
Nebraska Farm Bill Wildlife Biologists and Coordinating Biologists were scattered throughout the show floor assisting landowners and answering habitat questions. At the Landowner Habitat Help Desk, 115 landowners were provided conservation guidance on over 10,000 acres across 21 states. But habitat assistance doesn’t end here.
Saturday afternoon of Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic, Nebraska Chapters gathered for the annual state habitat meeting. Chapters and partners heard various presentations, joined in raffles and participated in a social hour to celebrate Nebraska’s past and future success. Howard Vincent, President and CEO of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever welcomed Nebraska members before calling past Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director, Jim Douglas, to the stage to receive the Outdoor Heritage Award, officially kicking off State Habitat Meeting.
Kelsi Wehrman, Nebraska’s state coordinator, concluded the opening ceremony by commenting that many of the individuals in attendance as resource professionals had the opportunity to make impacts on Nebraska’s wildlife habitat thanks to Director Douglas’s partnership and support. From there Wehrman lead the presentation charge by updating attendees on Nebraska’s 7 millionth acre impacted through Nebraska-based efforts.
Additional presentations included: The Berggren Pheasant Plan: The Next 5 Years, A Conservation Roundtable Panel with Senior and Coordinating Biologists, Nebraska’s Past & Future R3 Successes and Nebraska State Awards.
2021 and 2022 awards were presented highlighting those that go above and beyond in the call of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever mission for habitat improvement, public access, education, and conservation advocacy.
Award winners
The following received recognition at state habitat meeting:
2022 Rooster Buster Chapter Mentor of the Year: Corey Scott of Lower Platte Pheasants Forever Chapter, received by his family
2021 Master Conservationist of the Year: Billy Chromy of Standing C Excavation
2021 Wildlife Professional of the Year: Kyle Schumacher of Northern Prairies Land Trust
2021 Special Recognition Award: Terry Kriz of Oak Creek Sporting Club
2022 Special Recognition Award: Matt Beede of Beede Outdoors
2022 Master Conservationist of the Year Award: David Meyer, Private Landowner
2022 Outstanding Wildlife Conservationist of the Year “Bringing Off a Brood” Award: John Laux, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Upland Wildlife Biologist
2022 Outdoor Heritage: Former Director, Jim Douglas of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
2022 William Baxter Scholarship: Grace Schuster and Alli Barg