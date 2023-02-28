At-risk species spotlight: White-tailed jackrabbit

Jackrabbits are always a treat to see. Their awkwardly large ears and eyes and long hind legs give them a cartoonish appearance. Although “rabbit” is in their name, jackrabbits are actually hares, which are precocial, meaning they are born with fur, open eyes and are able to move soon after birth.
The white-tailed jackrabbit is similar in appearance to the black-tailed jackrabbit that also occurs in Nebraska, but as their name suggests, they have a white tail.
The jackrabbit’s range is shrinking across the central plains as prairie habitats are being altered by agriculture and in some areas, overgrazing. Therefore, the white-tailed jackrabbit is a Tier II at-risk species, listed as vulnerable in Nebraska as outlined in the Nebraska Natural Legacy Project.
Predators
White-tailed jackrabbits inhabit sagebrush, open shortgrass prairie and sandhills where they emerge at dusk to forage on grasses, forbs, shrubs, twigs and a variety of other plants. During the day, they hide from predators and rest in shallow depressions at the base of a bush or in a burrow in the snow.
White-tailed jacket rabbits are ideal prey for many prairie predators, including some other at-risk species, such as the golden eagle and swift fox. To evade becoming a meal, jackrabbits have some incredible predator-avoidance adaptations, including their light-brown coloration for camouflage, big eyes and large ears for detecting predators, and strong hind legs for high jumps and quick escapes.
When frightened, they stay low to the ground with their ears tucked back and can accelerate to speeds of 40 miles per hour as they zig and zag through the prairie to escape.
Conservation
Jackrabbit populations can be difficult to determine because of their nocturnal nature, cryptic coloration and preference for wide-open grasslands, where there are typically few roads and people. Rural mail carrier surveys are conducted to help track trends in relative abundance, which measures how common or rare a species is relative to other species in a particular area through the years. As the survey name suggests, postal workers record the number of jackrabbits, grouse, turkey and other wildlife species they see along their rural mail routes.