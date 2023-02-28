The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept archery paddlefish permit applications from March 1 to 14.
The application period begins on Wednesday, March 1, at 1 p.m. Postal mail applications must be received in Game and Parks’ Lincoln office by 5 p.m. and online applications by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
A nonrefundable application fee is due at the time of application. Applicants supplying valid email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Those not providing valid email addresses will be responsible for monitoring their status online.
Results of the draw will be made available by Monday, March 20. Payment for awarded permits is due by at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.
Permits will be issued in a random drawing based on preference points earned; applicants with the most preference points will receive the highest priority. Permits awarded but unpaid will result in the applicant losing preference points and forfeiting the permit. Unpaid or unawarded permits remaining after the drawing will be made available to the next resident applicant.
An applicant will receive a preference point if he or she is not awarded a permit in the drawing. An additional preference point will be added each year he or she is unsuccessful in the drawing. Any person who is issued a paddlefish permit and any person who does not apply at least once during five consecutive years will lose all accumulated preference points. In lieu of participating in the draw, anglers may purchase one preference point per season during the application period. There is a cost.
Two people — both residents or both nonresidents — may submit a joint application. That application will be assigned to the applicant with the fewest preference points.
A person may have no more than two archery paddlefish permits per year: one earned via application and one bought over the counter, if unsold permits remain. Permits and their accompanying tags are not transferable. Anyone fishing with an archery paddlefish permit also must have a valid Nebraska fish permit.
For more information, refer to the 2023 Nebraska Fishing Guide.
The 2023 archery paddlefish season is Thursday, June 1, to Friday, June 30. To apply for a permit, visit a Game and Parks office, GoOutdoorsNE.com, or use the form in the 2023 Nebraska Fishing Guide.