Archery club members place at Iowa tournament

Archery tournament

Youth archers who recently placed at the ISAA Pro-AM archery tournament include Rylynn Owen (from left), Bryce Lurz, Bailey Lurz, Brayden Lurz and Alexis Frye.

 Courtesy photo

Five Norfolk Archery Club members attended the 26th annual ISAA Pro-Am archery Tournament held Jan. 3-5 in Des Moines, Iowa.

This is considered one of the premier archery tournaments in the country with over 600 archers participating annually. Kids, adults, seniors and professionals all shot two days. There were cash payouts and awards for top contestants.

Rylynn Owen placed second in cub bowhunter freestyle, Bryce Lurz finished second in cub freestyle limited, Brayden Lurz was champion in cub freestyle limited, Bailey Lurz was the champion in cub barebow, and Alexis Frye finished in a three-way tie for 10th place in a very difficult group of 25 freestyle youth shooters.

Coach Eric Frye said he was very happy with the small club’s performance at a major national event and can’t wait to see what the rest of the year has in store for them.

In other news

Nature creations at Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center

The Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center is welcoming children of all ages to stop by on Tuesday afternoons for Nature Creations. From 1 to 4 p.m., kids can stop by, create a craft critter and learn about how that critter spends its time along the Niobrara River.

Lake McConaughy camping may change

LINCOLN — A public informational open house will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center and Water Interpretive Center regarding proposed changes to visitor management at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala. The open house is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Mountain Time.

Commission reports results of chronic wasting disease tests

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has tallied the results of its sampling efforts for chronic wasting disease in deer during the November 2019 firearm season, and the results show the presence of chronic wasting disease in Howard County of central Nebraska for the first time.

January calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Jan. 1, First Day Hike, Platte River State Park (SP), Louisville; Chadron SP, Chadron; Fort Kearny State Recreation Area (SRA), Kearney; Johnson Lake SRA, Elwood; Ash Hollow State Historical Park (SHP), Lewellen; Buffalo Bill SHP, North Platte; Smith Falls SP, Valentine; Red Willow SRA, McCook; Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering; Ponca SP, Ponca; Indian Cave SP, Shubert; Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland; Mormon Island SRA, Doniphan; Branched Oak SRA, Raymond; Rock Creek Station SHP, Fairbury; Wagon Train SRA, Hickman

Jan. 2, Application period begins for Super Tag and Combo multispecies lottery permits

Jan. 3, Christmas Bird Count for Kids, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 4, Custer and the Royal Buffalo Hunt of 1872, Fort Atkinson SHP, Fort Calhoun

Jan. 5, Duck and coot hunting seasons close in Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains units

Jan. 6, Discover Ice-Fishing classroom event, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Jan. 6-27, Duck and coot hunting seasons in zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit

Jan. 7, Big game informational meeting, David City Auditorium, David City

Jan. 8, Prescribed burn training workshop, Ainsworth Community Center, Ainsworth

Jan. 9, Big game informational meeting, American Legion, Bennet; Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk

Jan. 11, Cold Day, Warm Hearts and Family Fun, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Jan. 11, Discover Ice-Fishing on-ice event, Holmes Lake, Lincoln

Jan. 13, First day of spring turkey hunting permit sales

Jan. 13, Crow hunting season opens statewide

Jan. 13, Big game informational meeting, Chadron State College Student Center, Chadron

Jan. 14, Little Saplings Early Childhood Nature Discovery Program, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 14, Big game informational meeting, Custer County Fairgrounds Extension Building, Broken Bow

Jan. 14, Birds and Books Educator Workshop, Educational Service Unit (ESU) No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 15, Antlerless elk season closes

Jan. 15, Youth, Landowner, Season Choice and River Antlerless, and Gifford WMA deer hunting seasons close

Jan. 15, Prescribed burn training workshop, Red Cloud Community Center, Red Cloud

Jan. 15, Big game informational meeting Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Scottsbluff/Gering

Jan. 16, Prescribed burn training workshop, Lancaster County UNL Extension, Lincoln

Jan. 16, Big game informational meeting, Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, Ogallala; St. Paul Civic Center, St. Paul

Jan. 17, Dark goose hunting season closes in North Central Unit

Jan. 17, Prescribed burn training workshop, Upper Loup Natural Resources District, Thedford

Jan. 18, Nebraska Fish and Game Association Discover Ice-Fishing classroom event, Yanney Heritage Park ERC, Kearney

Jan. 18-Feb. 9, Statewide light goose and white-fronted goose hunting seasons

Jan. 19, Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 19, Discover Ice-Fishing on-ice event, Fort Kearny Lake No. 6, Kearney

Jan. 21, Prescribed burn training workshop, North Platte NRD, Scottsbluff

Jan. 21, Insect Investigations Educator Workshop, ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 22, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

Jan. 23, Prescribed burn training workshop, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk

Jan. 28, Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, North Creek Child Development Center, Lincoln; ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 31, Hunting seasons close for November late doe/fawn antelope, fall turkey, pheasant, quail, partridge, grouse and squirrel

