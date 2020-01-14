Archery club members place at Iowa tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Jan. 1, First Day Hike, Platte River State Park (SP), Louisville; Chadron SP, Chadron; Fort Kearny State Recreation Area (SRA), Kearney; Johnson Lake SRA, Elwood; Ash Hollow State Historical Park (SHP), Lewellen; Buffalo Bill SHP, North Platte; Smith Falls SP, Valentine; Red Willow SRA, McCook; Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering; Ponca SP, Ponca; Indian Cave SP, Shubert; Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland; Mormon Island SRA, Doniphan; Branched Oak SRA, Raymond; Rock Creek Station SHP, Fairbury; Wagon Train SRA, Hickman

Jan. 2, Application period begins for Super Tag and Combo multispecies lottery permits

Jan. 3, Christmas Bird Count for Kids, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 4, Custer and the Royal Buffalo Hunt of 1872, Fort Atkinson SHP, Fort Calhoun

Jan. 5, Duck and coot hunting seasons close in Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains units

Jan. 6, Discover Ice-Fishing classroom event, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Jan. 6-27, Duck and coot hunting seasons in zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit

Jan. 7, Big game informational meeting, David City Auditorium, David City

Jan. 8, Prescribed burn training workshop, Ainsworth Community Center, Ainsworth

Jan. 9, Big game informational meeting, American Legion, Bennet; Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk

Jan. 11, Cold Day, Warm Hearts and Family Fun, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Jan. 11, Discover Ice-Fishing on-ice event, Holmes Lake, Lincoln

Jan. 13, First day of spring turkey hunting permit sales

Jan. 13, Crow hunting season opens statewide

Jan. 13, Big game informational meeting, Chadron State College Student Center, Chadron

Jan. 14, Little Saplings Early Childhood Nature Discovery Program, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 14, Big game informational meeting, Custer County Fairgrounds Extension Building, Broken Bow

Jan. 14, Birds and Books Educator Workshop, Educational Service Unit (ESU) No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 15, Antlerless elk season closes

Jan. 15, Youth, Landowner, Season Choice and River Antlerless, and Gifford WMA deer hunting seasons close

Jan. 15, Prescribed burn training workshop, Red Cloud Community Center, Red Cloud

Jan. 15, Big game informational meeting Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Scottsbluff/Gering

Jan. 16, Prescribed burn training workshop, Lancaster County UNL Extension, Lincoln

Jan. 16, Big game informational meeting, Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, Ogallala; St. Paul Civic Center, St. Paul

Jan. 17, Dark goose hunting season closes in North Central Unit

Jan. 17, Prescribed burn training workshop, Upper Loup Natural Resources District, Thedford

Jan. 18, Nebraska Fish and Game Association Discover Ice-Fishing classroom event, Yanney Heritage Park ERC, Kearney

Jan. 18-Feb. 9, Statewide light goose and white-fronted goose hunting seasons

Jan. 19, Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 19, Discover Ice-Fishing on-ice event, Fort Kearny Lake No. 6, Kearney

Jan. 21, Prescribed burn training workshop, North Platte NRD, Scottsbluff

Jan. 21, Insect Investigations Educator Workshop, ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 22, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

Jan. 23, Prescribed burn training workshop, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk

Jan. 28, Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, North Creek Child Development Center, Lincoln; ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 31, Hunting seasons close for November late doe/fawn antelope, fall turkey, pheasant, quail, partridge, grouse and squirrel