CHADRON — Among the highlights of Chadron State Park’s centennial celebration was the opening of its new indoor archery and pellet gun range.
Situated between the park’s office and Trading Post activities center, the 3,100-square-foot building will include both 3-D and bulls-eye archery targets, and a five-station pellet gun range with an automated interactive shooting gallery.
The facility has a hunting theme with many of the targets simulating game animals of northwestern Nebraska.
It is designed to entertain and challenge a wide range of ages and skill levels.
The range has a collection of new compound bows for use, or visitors may bring their own. Usage of the pellet range is limited to the park’s guns, which are powered to match the gallery’s targets.
A fee-based system, which charges visitors to use the shooting complex, will help fund its operation. Range safety officers will be on site to assist visitors. It will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the summer.
In recent years, the park also has developed an outdoor archery range with two moveable sight-in targets, and a range of nine other stations with an assortment of 3-D targets and bullseyes at various distances.
That course, which is located in the southwestern portion of the park, is open during daylight and is free to users.
Nebraska Park Entry permits, which are required for vehicles entering the premises, may be purchased by visiting outdoornebraska.org, the park’s office or other vendors statewide.