Arbor Lodge to host final signature event

LINCOLN —  Help Nebraska state parks wrap up their summerlong centennial celebration by attending a final signature event Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2 at Arbor Lodge State Historical Park in Nebraska City.

Guests may compete in Baskets and Blankets: An Evening Harvest Picnic contest on Oct. 1 for a chance to win a custom picnic set-up for two courtesy of Pic’d on Purpose of Omaha or a two-night cabin stay at a Nebraska state park.

Judges will look for tablescapes incorporating natural themes that reflect Nebraska’s great outdoors, as well as creative and innovative ways of using the outdoor space. Participants can find inspiration from event sponsor Pic’d on Purpose online.

Register or learn more about the competition at YourNebraskaParks100.org/ArborLodge.

Picnickers — even those not wishing to complete — may bring their own picnic spread or pre-purchase a boxed dinner from Parker’s Smokehouse. Beverages will be available for sale.

Other activities planned for Oct. 1 include a ceremonial tree planting, lawn games, an outdoor viewing of “Adventures in History: Discovering Nebraska’s State Historical Parks,” live music and a Laser Light Extravaganza.

Oct. 2 will be family day at the park, with educational stations throughout the grounds, tours of the lodge, living history reenactments, scavenger hunts, tree tours and much more. Food trucks will be on site.

An 1860s style ballgame, featuring the Topeka Westerns, will be at 2 p.m. that day.

Event hours are 5:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 2. Stay up-to-date with the schedule of events through the event listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

