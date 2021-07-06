Apply now for Gifford Point access permits

LINCOLN — People interested in hunting deer at Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area this fall may apply for access permits now through July 31. Two hundred of these permits will be issued to allow hunters access to the area.
The use of rimfire and centerfire weapons is prohibited at Gifford. Muzzleloaders are not allowed during the November firearm deer season.
The Gifford permit allows access to take deer with archery equipment from Sept. 1, through Jan. 16, 2022, and with a muzzleloader from Dec. 1, through Jan. 16, 2022, as specified by the deer permit. Successful applicants will be issued a combination for the lock to access the gate to the WMA. Only persons with a valid access authorization will be allowed on the area for scouting and hanging tree stands from Aug. 16, through the end of the deer seasons.
Deer hunters may apply as “buddies,” which ensures that both or neither will draw an access permit. Only two persons may apply as buddies and both will apply on the same application. A buddy permit does not allow party hunting. Each individual must harvest his or her own animal.
Vehicle access will be limited to the rock road directly adjacent to the 8-foot-high deer fence on Educational Service Unit property. Only foot access to the interior of the area will be allowed.
Application forms are available at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices at Omaha, Lincoln, Schramm Education Center, Schilling WMA, or can be downloaded at outdoornebraska.gov/huntingseasons. If applications exceed 200, a drawing shall be held Aug. 4.
Applicants shall be notified of draw status via email if provided; otherwise via standard mail. Successful applicants shall be issued the access permit once they provide Game and Parks with their applicable 2021 deer permit information. Applicable permits are: Muzzleloader, Statewide Archery, Statewide Youth, or Antlerless Only Season Choice Wahoo.