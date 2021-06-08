LINCOLN — Big game hunters may begin applying for 2021 elk, antelope and deer draw permits June 14.
Elk applicants may apply for one elk permit or buy one elk bonus point. Deer and antelope applicants may apply for one deer or antelope permit or buy one deer or antelope preference point. A point may be purchased by an applicant in lieu of participating in the draw.
Applications will be charged a nonrefundable fee; bonus and preference point purchases also will be charged a nonrefundable fee.
The application period begins at 1 p.m. on June 14. Paper applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by 5 p.m. — or by 11:59 p.m. for online applications — on June 25.
Drawing results will be available by July 2. Successful applicants will have until July 16 to complete the purchase of their awarded permits. Awarded but unpaid permits will result in applicants losing preference or bonus points and forfeiting permit. Any forfeited permit will be made available to the next unsuccessful applicant at this time. Any remaining permits will be available during appropriate buy period for the species: deer, Aug. 2; antelope, Aug. 3; elk, Aug. 4.
Applicants who supply valid email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Applicants not providing valid email addresses will be responsible for monitoring their status online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Applications may be made at OutdoorNebraska.org, via application form, or in person at a Game and Parks permitting office. Details regarding drawings and permits may be found in the 2021 Big Game Guide, which is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/guides. Drawing statistics from previous years may be found at OutdoorNebraska.org/drawresults.
Draw units are established to provide equal opportunity to obtain permits in those units. They are determined by the overall demand on a unit’s permits. Residents get preference over nonresidents when these permits are drawn.