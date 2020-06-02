COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Application period for big game draw permits begins on June 8

LINCOLN — Hunters may begin applying for 2020 big game draw permits June 8. Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit, residents may apply for one elk permit, and residents and eligible landowners may apply for one antelope permit.

The application period begins at 1 p.m. Central Time on June 8. Paper applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by 5 p.m. — or by 11:59 p.m. for online applications — on June 26.

Only a nonrefundable application fee is due at the time of application. Drawing results will be available by July 3. Successful applicants will have until July 17 to complete the purchase of their awarded permits. Awarded but unpaid permits will result in applicants losing preference or bonus points and forfeiting the permit. Any forfeited draw permits, as well as unsold draw permits and buy-unit permits, will be sold over the counter on a first-come basis beginning Aug. 3.

Applicants who supply valid email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Applicants not providing valid email addresses will be responsible for monitoring their status online at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Applications will be accepted:

-- Online at OutdoorNebraska.org;

-- Via U.S. Postal Service mail: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln NE 68503;

-- By calling 402-471-0641;

-- Dropped off at any Game and Parks permitting office. A drop box or an Iron Ranger will be provided near the building.

While Game and Parks offices still are closed to the public, customer service is being provided via telephone. See a list of office phone numbers at OutdoorNebraska.gov/locations.

Draw units are established to provide equal opportunity to obtain permits in those units. They are determined by the overall demand on a unit’s permits. Residents get preference over nonresidents when these permits are drawn.

Details regarding drawings and permits may be found in the 2020 Big Game Guide, which is available at OutdoorNebraska.org or wherever permits are sold.

Drawing statistics from previous years may be found at OutdoorNebraska.gov/drawresults.

To download an application form, regulations and hunting unit descriptions, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/huntingseasons.

Community fishing nights canceled

LINCOLN — While Community Fishing Nights will not be offered to the public this summer, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has several online resources to help anglers of all experience levels.

Fishing provides calming escape from stress of life

Fishing provides calming escape from stress of life

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us in one way or another. We have been staying at home for the most part with trips pretty much only being made to the grocery store, gas station or nearby trail for exercise.

Commission accepts grant applications for outdoor projects

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting grant applications to promote outdoor recreation facilities and amenities for political subdivision parks and outdoor recreation areas through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Commission urges safety while boating

Commission urges safety while boating

LINCOLN — Nebraskans will enjoy this summer boating on waters across the state. Last week marked National Safe Boating Week, May 16-22, 2020, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urged boaters to keep safety the top priority. Boaters and paddlers should not take safety for granted. Gam…

Game and Parks expanding camping opportunities

Game and Parks expanding camping opportunities

Camping will be allowed again on a first-come, first-served basis starting Friday, May 22, at Smith Falls State Park, 35 state recreation areas and wildlife management areas, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has announced.

June outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in June.

June 1 – Underwater spearfishing season begins at Box Butte Reservoir and on private waters

June 1-30 – Archery paddlefish season

June 5 – Final day landowners may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit in any draw unit

June 8-26 – Residents may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and eligible landowners may apply for one buck or either-sex antelope permit in available units.

June 19 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through June 30, with the possibility of an extension. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff, customers and communities by limiting our events that create opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

