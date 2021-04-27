LINCOLN — More than 2,000 students in grades 6-12 are expected to compete in the 51st Annual Cornhusker Trap Shoot April 29-May 1 on the home grounds of the Nebraska Trapshooting Association in Doniphan.
Joining shooters from across Nebraska also will be those from Wyoming, Iowa, Colorado and South Dakota.
COVID-19 protocols are in place to provide for the safety of everyone at the event.
Individuals attending the shoot must wear face masks when they are not able to properly create social distance.
To prevent the gathering of crowds, the NTA clubhouse will be closed to all, except the following: shoot officials, coaches and participants picking up prizes. Extra outdoor restrooms will be available on the grounds.
“We’re looking forward to returning to Doniphan for another great shoot,” Shoot Director Eric Javins said. “We are taking measures to make sure everyone enjoys remains safe while enjoying this great event.”
Competition will take place in individual and team divisions. Junior high students (grades 6-8) will shoot 100 16-yard targets on April 29. High school competitors (grades 9-12) will shoot 75 16-yard targets on April 30, then 75 handicap targets on May 1.
The high school shooter with the highest combined score will earn the Cornhusker Cup. Competition begins at 8 a.m. each day.
The Cornhusker Trap Shoot is open nationwide to all shooters in grades 6-12 who have completed a hunter education course.
The NTA home grounds are 3 miles south of Interstate 80 exit 312 on U.S. 281.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the NTA are hosts.
Visit Cornhusker-trap.com for more information.