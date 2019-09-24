LINCOLN — With paddlefish snagging season set to begin Oct. 1, dangerous conditions will be occurring on the Missouri River below Gavin’s Point Dam due to high water releases.
Outflows from Gavins Point Dam will be at or above 80,000 cubic feet per second for the entire month of October.
The high outflows will cause turbulent and unpredictable water conditions on the river below Gavins Point Dam. All anglers, both in vessels and on the bank, should use extreme caution when fishing on or near the river.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission suggests people fishing on vessels wear a life jacket. People fishing from the banks should pay attention to their footing as the high river flows can cause slippery condition on the rocks along the banks.
Boaters should use extreme caution if they choose to anchor their boats. Even anchoring from the bow can be dangerous in turbulent water. Anchors can become caught up in debris on the bottom, causing swamping. Never anchor over the transom or double anchor.
In addition, all vessels must remain downstream of the Restricted Area signs located on the north and south banks of the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam.
Conservation officers and park rangers will be closely monitoring the area and violators will be subject to citations and/or removed from the river.
All required vessel equipment can be found in the 2019 Boating Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.