All you need to know about trap shooting

While trap shooting is practiced all over the world, it’s most popular in the United States, and particularly in the Midwest. It’s a sport that consists of launching clay targets away from the shooter using a single house.
So, what is trap shooting? Well, let’s take a look together. We’ll explore its history, versions of the sport, equipment needed, and similar sports that often confuse those who don’t know much about it.
History
Trap shooting first started in 18th century England. It came to the United States in the early 19th century, and took hold rather quickly. In these early versions of the game, shooters used real birds as targets and released them from under hats.
In the 1860s, they began using glass balls as targets to replace the live birds, which were highly inconsistent. However, live targets were still used in some places. Charles Portlock invented these glass balls in Boston, and they were adopted by famous shooters like Annie Oakley.
Glass balls were colorless and 2.5 inches in diameter. Some of them were filled with a colored powder so it was easier to see a hit. It also added a fun visual effect for observers. For other shooters who still prefered the effect of a live target with more consistency, the balls were filled with feathers.
These glass balls were used for about 20 years until Fred Kimble invented a disc-shaped target in the 1880s. These targets were made of coal-tar and pitch. They broke easily when shot. George Ligowsky also created a hard baked clay target that was popular for a short time, but it was harder to break.
Traps
Target throwers are known as traps, and there were plenty of different types. Capt. A. H. Bogardus, a well-known trap shooter, invented the type that was used to throw glass targets. It could throw them at a range of 28-35 yards.
There was a person behind the shooter in charge of operating the machine. This person pulled a string that released an elastic spring to launch the target. Trap machines weren’t automated until 1909.
When automated trap machines were invented, the game of double trap was introduced, and it became very successful in competition shooting as well as the Olympics.
The American Amateur Trapshooting Association was formed in 1915 by John Philip Sousa. It was run by amateurs, but disbanded in 1919 after it was absorbed by the American Trapshooting Association. In 1923, they renamed the organization, and the Amateur Trapshooting Association is still active today.
Notable shooters
In addition to Annie Oakley, who was known for her western flare, and Capt. A. H. Bogardus, Doc Carver was a well-known trap shooter at the time. Bogardus and Carver even competed once, but the far more experienced Bogardus won.
Jay Graham was the first American to win a gold medal in trap shooting. He won the 1912 Olympics in the double trap event.
Equipment
Trap shooting involves a variety of equipment including guns, accessories, traps, and target shooting methods.
Guns
While most shooters use a 12 gauge shotgun for shooting trap, some use 16, 20, or 28 gauge as well. However, no allowance is given to shooters who choose a smaller gauge. These shotguns may be general purpose or specialized target shotguns, and may have either a single or double barrel.
In fact, many shooters who compete in all sub-events will buy combination sets. They use single barrels for shooting singles and double barrels for shooting doubles. Semi-automatic shotguns are popular for recreational shooting, but not for competition shooting.
Trap shooting shotguns are different from skeet guns because they have a higher point of impact. In trap, the targets are meant to be shot as they rise away from the shooter, so the higher point of impact is needed for more accuracy.
Trap shooting shotguns have adjustments for height, butt plate, angle, and length. They have longer barrels and may also have porting or tighter chokes, enabling them to be more accurate at longer distances.
Most modern trap shooting shotguns have interchangeable choke tubes with a variety of constrictions labeled as modified, improved cylinder, or full. They’re built to handle the stress of repeated use.
* * *
Brady Kirkpatrick has been an avid gun enthusiast and hunter since he moved to the Midwest over 15 years ago. For more information visit gunmade.com