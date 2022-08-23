Up for a challenge? How about harvesting a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska this season.
That’s the challenge of the Nebraska Upland Slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever. This year marks the fifth year of the challenge.
Hunters who take all four of Nebraska’s primary upland gamebird species upload a photo of each harvested bird online and share information about their hunting experience. Those who complete the Slam will receive an official certificate, a pin and be entered into a drawing to win the grand prize: a Weatherby Orion 12-gauge shotgun.
Second- and third-place prizes are a Traeger Town and Travel Ranger Series Wood Pellet Grill and a $200 SCHEELS gift card, respectively.
Nebraska is renowned as a mixed-bag hunting destination and is a great place to pursue a variety of bird species across diverse habitats.
“Taking part in Nebraska's Upland Slam is a great way to spend time with family and friends afield on a weekend, which is what our state’s hunting heritage is all about,” said John Laux, Game and Parks’ upland game program manager.
All participants who submit at least one harvest picture to the Slam automatically are entered into monthly drawings for prizes sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. Monthly prizes include a blaze orange backpack, tumbler, Pheasants Forever caps, and water bowl.
Resident hunters 15 or younger are encouraged to participate and be entered into a separate drawing for a resident youth lifetime hunt permit. Additionally, upon the fourth and final bird submission, hunters can acknowledge their hunting dog’s achievement by uploading a photo of their dog afield to receive an official Top Dog tag and certificate.
Hunters can begin working on their 2022-2023 Slam on Thursday, Sept. 1, when the seasons for sharp-tailed grouse and greater prairie-chicken open. The seasons for pheasant and bobwhite begin Saturday, Oct. 29. The seasons for all four species close Jan. 31, 2023.
Visit OutdoorNebraska.org/UplandSlam for more information, official rules and entry details.