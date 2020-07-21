A warning for hikers: Leaves of three, let it be

Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy at Ponderosa Wildlife Management Area in Dawes County.

 NEBRASKAland Magazine, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

Hike for any length of time on Nebraska’s wild places and you will surely encounter the three-leaved nemesis known as poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans).

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission private lands wildlife biologist Shelley Steffl of Chadron often encounters poison ivy while consulting landowners on habitat projects.

“Normally it’s found around more wooded areas and in places that have a little more sunshine present,” Steffl said. “Uplands, woodlands, maybe a little moister soil. It can be found in any kind of pH or soil type that we have.”

Even though the plant’s green leaves often vary in size and shape, they always have a pointed end and appear in groups of three. They frequently, but not always, have a shiny appearance and turn a brilliant red, yellow or orange early in the fall.

Steffl is among those who have recently experienced the plant’s dreaded allergenic characteristics. The enemy is urushiol, an oil within the plant.

I went many years without being bothered by poison ivy. I bragged that I could roll around in the stuff without problems. I can boast no more.

Commonly, humans will not notice any ill effects from their first encounters with poison ivy. Those seemingly irrelevant run-ins, though, trigger the immune system to start preparing to fight off the oil in the future. Eventually, the battle between the allergen and our antibodies results in an extremely irritating rash.

That stubborn urushiol stays viable in the plant’s leaves, roots and berries even after it dies and turns brown — something I have learned the hard way.

Of course, the best way to elude the rash is to avoid the plant altogether. For most who work and play outdoors, that is not always feasible, though. I carry a big container of water and biodegradable soap in the back of the truck to scrub exposed skin as quickly as possible. Dawn dish soap or alcohol cleaning pads also have a solid reputation for removing urushiol, and over-the-counter cleansers under the labels of Tecnu, Zanfel and other manufacturers are designed for the purpose.

Upon returning from the field, my clothes, shoes and any equipment that may have been exposed get washed in short order. I also give the dog a bath if he has been frolicking through the vegetation. Even though dogs do not suffer from exposure as humans do, they can carry the oil.

“It can get on your skin. It can get on your clothing. It can get on your shoes. It can get on your pets,” Steffl said. “If you make it through without getting any on you, it doesn’t mean that it can’t get on your pets and be transferred to you.”

If one does contract a dreaded rash, it will usually develop within 12 to 48 hours of exposure and lasts a whopping two to three weeks. Ivarest spray, or other products designed for the task, will provide some relief during this period. Sufferers also have used calamine lotion, oatmeal baths and over-the-counter antihistamines such as Benadryl. In extreme cases, a health care provider may administer a steroid shot.

Landowners who wish to rid poison ivy from their properties can use an herbicide with glyphosate. Even though glyphosate kills any plant it touches, poison ivy is stubborn and multiple applications may be necessary. The nearest county weed superintendent or herbicide dealer may advise of other effective solutions.

An organic approach is to don heavy gloves and long sleeves and pull the plant from wet soil, taking extreme caution not to expose skin to the oil, of course. This method almost always requires persistent follow-ups as any small lengths of root will resprout. Some have had success killing the plants with boiling water.

Rash sufferers will surely hesitate to use the term “benefits” and “poison ivy” in the same sentence, but some animals might if they could talk. Humans, and possibly a few other primates, are the only species to get a rash from urushiol, so to wildlife it is just another good plant to use.

“There are many different species that will use the whole plant,” Steffl said.

Sometimes the plant takes the form of a dense shrub and provides a place for small animals to take cover from predators. Others use it for nutrition.

“A lot of the songbirds, woodpeckers, species like that, along with deer and turkeys, will eat the berries,” she said, noting that they are safe for animals but will make humans ill.

“It’s still a beneficial plant for wildlife, even though it causes humans so many problems.”

Regardless of what the wildlife think about poison ivy, I’ll still surely curse it every chance I get.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Archery Club to host 3-D tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host an Extreme 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19. The Extreme 3D consists of all challenging shots. Registration will be held between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m..

Big changes happening at Nebraska’s biggest lake

Big changes happening at Nebraska’s biggest lake

Nearly everything about Lake McConaughy is big. At 30,000 surface acres, it is Nebraska’s largest reservoir, its dam is among the largest of its kind in the world, and its fish grow to trophy proportions, accounting for several state records. Even its nickname, “Big Mac,” reflects its size.

Gifford Point access applications available

LINCOLN — People interested in hunting deer at Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area (WMA) this fall may apply for access permits now through July 31. Two hundred of these permits will be issued to allow hunters access to the area.

Scholarships available for Trout in the Classroom

LINCOLN — Six $1,000 scholarships are available to Nebraska schools starting up Trout in the Classroom, a science-based program that allows students to explore aquatic ecosystems, life cycles, water quality and the scientific process by raising trout from eggs.

July outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in July.

July 1 – Select state park area service centers will reopen to the public for customer service, information and permit sales (OutdoorNebraska.gov/healthinfo).

July 1 – Year-to-date reservation process returns for Nebraska state park area cabins, lodge rooms meeting rooms, group lodges, cabooses, pavilions, and picnic shelters

July 1 – Outdoor shooting range reopens, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Gering

July 1 – Some limited educational and recreational programming at select state park areas returns

July 1 – Archery fishing of game fish is allowed statewide through Dec. 31

July 1 – Underwater spearfishing of game fish allowed in certain waters through Dec. 31 (See the 2020 Nebraska Fishing Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.)

July 1-14 – Paddlefish snagging permit application period

July 1-31 – Application period for Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access permits for deer hunting

July 3 – Results of the draw for deer, antelope and elk permits will be available on or before this date

July 3 – Final day to apply for Nebraska Super Tag and Combo lottery permits

July 4 – Most state park swimming pools, aquatic centers and the Platte River State Park spray park will reopen to the public. Check OutdoorNebraska.org.

July 4 – Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s miniature golf and Owen Marina concessions and paddleboats at Mahoney and Platte River state parks reopens

July 6 – Reopening of Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln; Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Gering; Schramm Education Center, Gretna; Water Interpretive Center at Lake McConaughy, Ogallala; and Missouri National Recreational River Interpretive Center at Ponca State Park, Ponca

July 6 – Reopening of state historical park interpretive centers, except Buffalo Bill Ranch house, Bowring Ranch house, and Fort Hartsuff visitors’ center

July 17 – Deadline for successful applicants of elk, antelope and deer draw units to complete the purchase of their awarded permits

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-