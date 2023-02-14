2023 Boat and Travel Show scheduled

OMAHA — On Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23-26, the 75th annual Omaha International Boat Sports and Travel Show will return to the CHI Health Center in Omaha. There is a fee to attend if you are an adult, with a reduced price for those 18 and under and free admission to children 5 and under.
Come walk around and see the all of the different boats, campers and more. There will be 131 exhibitors and three different attractions, which are Safari North Wildlife Park Traveling Exhibit, Cold Stream Trout Tank and Nebraska Game and Parks Archery Range. Visitors also may see many exotic animals from around the world as the wildlife safari comes to Omaha, or they can try their luck at fishing in the cold stream trout tank or even try their hand at archery with seasoned instructors.
There also are shows happening every day.
The show schedule is Thursday, Feb. 23 — 5-9 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 24 — Noon-9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 25 — 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 26 — 10 a.m.-5 p.m.