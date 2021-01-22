LINCOLN — Beginning Feb. 1, guests can make camping reservations up to 180 days in advance of arrival for stays at Nebraska state park and recreation areas.

Guests will be able to book stays for a maximum of 14 days, and will have the ability to make multiple reservations for eligible sites and dates.

There is no change to the cabin and lodge room reservation booking window. It remains at a year to date.

In addition to reservable campsites, first-come, first-served campsites are available year-round at all park locations.

The 180-day booking window was determined based on current public health conditions and takes into account statewide and nationwide reservation trends and public input. This new reservation window will be evaluated throughout 2021 and may be adjusted in the future.

Adjustments due to COVID-19 previously had limited the reservation booking window in an effort to increase camping opportunity and satisfy the increased demand for outdoor recreation that resulted from the novel disease.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding of that action, and we feel rewarded in knowing that the parks are recognized as important and favored destinations,” said Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson.

Reservations are accepted online at nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com and by phone at 402-471-1414, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Time (closed on state holidays). Park entry permits are required and can be purchased online.

Guests looking to make reservations are reminded that Nebraska state park areas will be celebrating their 100th year in 2021, and should look for events and activities that may be scheduled in conjunction with their scheduled visit.

LINCOLN — Venture to a tackle shop where ice-fishing gear is on display and you will see aisles filled with ice-fishing rods and reels. The first thing you will notice about that equipment is the length. The rods are short. They are short to allow anglers to fish closer to their hole.

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission adopted wildlife regulations that enacted a Special Landowner Deer Season and allowed the purchase of a bonus or a preference point with regard to big game hunting at its Jan. 13 meeting in Lincoln.

LINCOLN — Due to deer depredation issues, Nebraska’s late season in the River Antlerless areas has been extended for residents only through Jan. 31, 2021, through Secretarial Order by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Well, it’s a new year, and I’m hoping it’s better than last year, as 2020 really stunk. We were asked to stay home, wear masks and social distance. Businesses were shut down and some were open with drive-in type services or limited in the number of people that it could serve. As things chang…