The following are questions and answers provided by Tom Kent, NPPD CEO, and Mark Becker, NPPD supervisor for corporate media and media services, during a press conference Tuesday for Nebraska media.
Q: What is the historical context for these rolling blackouts?
A: On a widespread basis because of high demand for electricity — not blizzard — this might be a first in the winter. We will need to research it. In July 2012 when there was a drought because of high irrigation loads, it was a transmission issue when it happened. We were unable to get electricity in the central part of Nebraska, especially the North Central part, because of constraints on the transmission system. NPPD has been working to get that corrected, including the R-project ( 345,000-volt transmission line). This one is because of generation and usage.
Q: So how much windpower does NPPD normally use?
A: Wind is one of the many resources that are part of the NPPD footprint. They include wind, solar, hydro (water), nuclear, coal and natural gas. We at NPPD believe it is important to have a balance of those resources, including wind. It depends on the time of the year how much wind is used in the Southwest Power Pool. At times like spring and fall, wind can serve upward of 60 or 70 percent of the load during certain hours. There are other times when the wind doesn’t blow and serves a small portion of the footprint. On Tuesday morning when the media briefing began, for example, it was only about 10 percent of the Southwest Power Pool and about 6 percent of NPPD’s footprint. Complicating factors included that this weather front didn’t have a lot of wind, and ice on the blades of turbines in the southern United States made many turbines inoperable. You can’t rely on any one resource and have to balance them.
Q: How are areas identified for the rolling blackouts?
A: It’s a complicated process, but a certain amount of loads have to be reduced. Then the system looks to identify the loads that aren’t as critical, and the best way to manage the system and account for other risks that have happened, and then to try to spread it around to minimize the impact on any one area as best we can.
Q: How come all the blackouts aren’t the same?
A: The blackouts are designed to be 30 minutes, but some lasted longer because of a combination of things. Sometimes the breakers, which are supposed to operate by computer, have to be reopened manually by technicians because of the cold. Other times as the blackout rotations take place, the first set has to be closed before the next set opens in order to keep the load reduced. It is a balancing act and has to be managed. In Norfolk, there also was a downed power line that caught on fire Tuesday morning. In Broken Bow, there was an equipment failure.
Q: How much power is involved in the blackouts?
A: The one on Monday over the noon hour was about 40 megawatts. The one Tuesday morning was 178 megawatts.
Q: Who makes the decision on which areas are out? Are human beings in control or is it computers?
A: There are computers that monitor the conditions, but the decisions to call for load control are based on humans — engineers and operators in the control center of the utility and the Southwest Power Pool. They look at the situation and make informed decisions.