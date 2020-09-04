800 NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BAUER ENTERPRISES, LLC
Notice is given that BAUER ENTERPRISES, LLC (”the LLC“), has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska with the following registered agent and office: Stuart W. Bauer, Jr., 3700 W. Norfolk Ave, PO Box 39, Norfolk, NE 68702. The LLC's designated office is located at 3700 W. Norfolk Ave, PO Box 39, Norfolk, NE 68702.
(September 1, 8, 15 2020)
800 NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BAUER INFRASTRUCTURE, LLC
Notice is given that BAUER INFRASTRUCTURE, LLC (”the LLC“), has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska with the following registered agent and office: Stuart W. Bauer, Jr., 3700 W. Norfolk Ave, PO Box 39, Norfolk, NE 68702. The LLC's designated office is located at 3700 W. Norfolk Ave, PO Box 39, Norfolk, NE 68702.
(September 1, 8, 15 2020)
800 PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Avenue, Norfolk, Nebraska 68701. At 5:30 p.m., in the Norfolk Public School Board Room, the annual budget and tax request hearings will begin. The business meeting will follow the hearings. A copy of the agenda is kept continually current and is readily available for public inspection at the Superintendent's Office, 512 Philip Avenue, Norfolk, Nebraska 68701 during normal business hours.
Dr. Jami Jo Thompson
Secretary, Board of Education
Norfolk Public Schools
800 Public Notice Ad
NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska is seeking Sealed Bids from General Contractors for the construction of 2 new residential homes, at 813 and 815 Ferguson Drive, Norfolk, NE located in the Nor-Park Subdivision. Deadline for bids is Oct. 9, 2020.
For a detailed information packet including plans and specifications contact Mitch Borst at: NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska, 213 S. 1st Street, Norfolk, NE 68701, ph. 402-379-3311 or email: mitchb@nwnen.org.
NWNEN will make every effort to use local business firms and contract with small, minority owned, and women-owned businesses in the procurement process.
NWNEN reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any or all informalities or irregularities.
(September 5, 8, 9, 2020)
800 Jeffrey L. Hrouda
Attorney at Law
1306 N.13th St., Ste. 101
Norfolk, NE 68701
Notice of Organization
Notice is hereby given of the organization of American Made By J, LLC.
1. The name of the Company is American Made By J, LLC.
2. The street and mailing address of the designated office of the Company is 2310 Bel Air Road, Norfolk, Nebraska 68701. The name and street and mailing address of the initial agent for service of process of the Company is Sheri G. Sheriff at 2310 Bel Air Road, Norfolk, Nebraska 68701.
3. The general nature of the business is to engage in any business in the State of Nebraska and any other State of the United States of America, together with all business reasonably related thereto, and all other lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
4. The Company commenced its existence on the 31st day of August, 2020 and its existence shall be perpetual.
(September 8, 15, 22, 2020)
800 NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
MADISON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of VIRGIL L. ROHLFF
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-127
Notice is hereby given that on August 27, 2020 in the County Court of Madison County, Nebraska the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Lori J. Suehl, whose address is 84828—565th Avenue, Hoskins, NE 68740, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with the Court on or before November 1, 2020 or be forever barred.
Lori Bohn
Clerk of the County Court
Madison County Court
P. O. Box 230
Madison, NE 68748
(402) 454-3311
(SEAL)
W. Bert. Lammli, #16470
Lammli, Locke &
Beaudette Law Office
100 North 34th Street, Suite E
Norfolk, NE 68701
(402) 371-2278
(September 1, 8, 15, 2020)
800 NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF MADISON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
GEORGIA ANNE MCKIBBON,
Deceased
No. PR20-126
Notice is hereby given that on August 26, 2020, in the County Court of Madison County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Jill McKibbon, 102 E Benjamin Avenue, Norfolk, Nebraska 68701, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before November 1, 2020, or be forever barred.
Kristina Sehi, Deputy
Madison County Clerk Magistrate
P.O. Box 230
Madison, NE 68748
(SEAL)
By: Kathleen K. Rockey, #18393
Attorney for Personal Representative
Copple, Rockey & Schlecht P.C., L.L.O.
2425 Taylor Avenue
P.O. Box 78
Norfolk, NE 68702-0078
Telephone: 402.371.4300.
Facsimile: 402.371.0790
Email: kkrockey@greatadvocates.com
(September 1, 8, 15, 2020)
800 PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
Norfolk Public Transportation
222 N. 4th Street
Norfolk, NE 68701
Marketing Services, N020-M1
Date: September 8, 2020
The Norfolk Public Transportation will accept proposals to provide marketing services including, but not limited to:
1. Development of advertising campaigns
2. Graphic design of collateral materials (i.e brochures, route maps, schedules, ride guide, bus wraps, bus passes, graphics, letterhead, ect.)
3. Public relations assistance, as needed
4. Design and execution of marketing strategies for the rebranding and new flew route service.
The contract term will be for one year, with the option of three one-year renewals. All proposals must be submitted by September 28th at 3:00pm. This is Federal Aid project and select Consultant will be required to follow applicable Federal, State and Local requirements and procedure.
A
complete RFP package is available by contacting Jeanne Doerneman, Norfolk Public Transportation, 402.379.4595 or director@nptrans.org. Please include your name, information (e-mail and mailing addresses, telephone number), including how you want to receive a copy of the RFP, and the name of the organization you are representing.
Due Date: September 28, 2020 at 3:00 pm
Receipt Location: Norfolk Public Transportation, 222 N. 4th Street, Norfolk, NE 68701; Attn: Jeanne Doerneman.
(September 8, 2020)
800 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON APPLICATION FOR HOME
INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP FUNDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on 9/23/2020 in the NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska (NWNEN) office the Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corporation dba NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska will hold a public hearing or meeting as applicable concerning an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) award. This funding is available for local affordable housing activities.
The Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corporation dba NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska is requesting $550,000 for the Purchase/Rehab/Resell Program for 7 homebuyers within the counties of Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton and Wayne. The grant funds will be utilized as follows; $454,500 for the continuation of its Purchase/Rehab/Resell Program including acquisition, rehabilitation and down payment assistance; $35,000 will be for Project Soft Cost, $10,500 will be for Lead-Based Paint Testing and Clearance and $50,000 for Organizational Operating. All of the funds will benefit low-to-moderate income persons. The grant funds will be matched with $35,000 of NeighborWorks America Capital Funds and $10,500 of First National Bank CRA Funds. There will be no person displaced as a result of these activities.
The grant application will be available for public inspection at NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska office located at 213 South 1st Street, Suite D, Norfolk, Nebraska. All interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing/meeting at which time you will have an opportunity to be heard regarding the grant application. Written testimony will also be accepted at the public hearing scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., September 23, 2020, at the NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska office located at 213 South 1st Street, Suite D, Norfolk, Nebraska. Written comments can be addressed to Quelbin Izaguirre at 213 South 1st Street, Norfolk, NE 68701 and will be accepted if received on or before 12:00 p.m., September 23, 2020.
Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations including interpreter service, Braille, large print, or recorded material, please contact Quelbin Izaguirre at 213 South 1st Street, Suite D, Norfolk, NE 68701 no later than noon on September 21, 2020.
(September 8, 2020)