Ponca State Park has released its activity schedule for Saturday, Nov. 30.
10 a.m. Feeding frenzy — Ever wonder about what animals eat? Have you met the animals of Ponca State Park? Do both as you join a naturalist feeding the education animals their favorite snacks. Meet and pre-register at the Resource and Education Center. Free. Program is limited to 25 people.
1:30 p.m. All About Deer — As the hunting season comes to a close and Christmas sneaks around the corner, deer are in the spotlight. Jump on into learning everything about deer and make your own little Bambi or Rudolph to take home. Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Limited to 25 people.
3 p.m. Take a hike — Fall is one of Ponca’s most popular times to visit. The trees are changing color, leaves are dropping and the forest becomes active as animals seek winter shelter in the trees again.
Join a naturalist taking a stroll on the Tri-State Overlook trail (1.28 miles) and experience fall-time in the woods. Meet at the Tri-State Overlook parking lot. Free.
For more information visit the Facebook Page, Ponca State Park NE, to view upcoming events. All programs subject to change due to staffing/weather. For questions please call 402-755-2284.