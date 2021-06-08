The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.

Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Brandon Franklin, Dirk Waite, Mary Hammond, Martin Griffith, Jacob Thone and Matt Gilmore.

Commission members absent: None

Meeting lasted: 15 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and one from the public.

ACTION ITEMS:

— Public hearing to consider West Highway 275 phase II redevelopment.

— Consider recommendation of final plat of the The Pines subdivision.

—Consider recommendation of final plat of Wyndham Hills Fourth Addition.

