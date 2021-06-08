The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Brandon Franklin, Dirk Waite, Mary Hammond, Martin Griffith, Jacob Thone and Matt Gilmore.
Commission members absent: None
Meeting lasted: 15 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and one from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Public hearing to consider West Highway 275 phase II redevelopment.
— Consider recommendation of final plat of the The Pines subdivision.
—Consider recommendation of final plat of Wyndham Hills Fourth Addition.