Five communities across the state are set to receive grants from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development under the Downtown Revitalization (DTR) funding opportunity of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for 2020.
The awards total almost $2.2 million. Included in the recipients are the City of Plainview and the City of Stanton.
A federal program provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by the state economic development department on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities (communities other than Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue or Grand Island), the community grant provides funds to help communities tackle an array of local objectives, from tourism and economic development to public health and safety improvements — and everything in between.
The City of Plainview received $435,000 for commercial rehabilitation façade improvements and clearance, as well as demolition of The Plainview Hotel.
Lowell Schroeder, community planner with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, was instrumental in both Plainview and Stanton receiving funds.
"Plainview has done a great jobs of strategic planning to identify community needs and target development strategies toward future business, housing, and community development, which has resulted in investments of local capital, along with state and federal grant funding," Schroeder said.
Susan Norris, Pierce County director of economic development, said the grants would lay the groundwork for Plainview's future.
"We are excited to be the recipient of this grant award," Norris said. "Downtown areas are the lifeblood of every community. This investment in Plainview's downtown will help us make Plainview stronger and remain a great place to live, work and grow."
The City of Stanton also received $435,000 for commercial rehabilitation façade improvements and demolition of dilapidated structures, as well as sidewalks.
"Stanton business owners organized the Stanton Business Coalition as a response to the March 2019 flood, which damaged the Highway 57 bridge, impacting the community, school and businesses until October," Schroeder said. "A priority project was the 2020 DTR Planning process and CDBG DTR Project application, which will provide for façade and sidewalk improvements to the downtown area.”