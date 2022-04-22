PLAINVIEW — All of the boxes on Plainview’s “to-do” list were checked off in 2021.
But don’t expect residents of the Pierce County community to kick back now that they’ve met their collective economic development goals. Judging by the progress made in the past five years, they’re more likely to ask what’s next.
Susan Norris, economic development director for Pierce County and the City of Plainview, said the town has seen a 9% increase in valuation as a whole since 2019, a push toward improvement that began with Entrepreneurial Community Activation Process (ECAP). That’s how Plainview’s goals were set.
“A town without a plan doesn’t know where they’re going,” Norris said.
The program — led by University of Nebraska Extension —allowed community members an opportunity to share ideas for the future through an online survey and a series of community conversations. Getting out of ECAP in June 2018, Plainview had identified four of the eight themes as the town’s main focus — community vision, culture of change, leadership and entrepreneurial culture.
Through the survey, the community conveyed its collective desire to fill the downtown empty buildings, bring more businesses to town, create more jobs, revitalize the downtown and attract industry.
Since 2018, Plainview has seen the addition or transition of about 20 businesses, including six that opened or changed hands in 2021.
Cassie Stelling, a native of the Orchard area, is one of the entrepreneurs who opened a new business in Plainview last year. In September, she opened Farm Wives Market’s storefront location after outgrowing the online shop she operated from the basement of her home.
Stelling’s shop, located at 302 W. Locust Ave., sells a variety of items, including home decor, shoes, clothing and graphic T-shirts, which she makes on site.
Stelling said she has been encouraged as a new business owner in the community by the support she has received.
“Having them reach out to me — to have me make shirts for their sporting events, and seeing my local community support me the way I have is great,” she said.
Other new businesses that opened in Plainview in 2021 were Hayly’s Happy Hearts Daycare, Pure Revival Salon & Spa, Kyle Peterson Law Office and Melissa Smith State Farm. Evergreen Village transitioned into new ownership.
Norris said four more businesses are getting set to open in Plainview in 2022. They include a hardware store, flower shop, tractor and semi repair business and a bakery and coffee shop.
“The community said they wanted all of the empty buildings occupied. That’s been done,” Norris said. “They wanted more business downtown. We have 18 new businesses and 26 new business owners because we transitioned some of the old businesses to new owners during that time by doing the succession planning.”
The abundance of new business owners — most of whom are age 30 and under — had an unexpected effect on the community’s chamber of commerce, as well, Norris said.
“The old is out. The new are in,” she said. “There’s a lot more vibrancy to the downtown. Things are running differently.”
More than $1.79 million in grants awarded to the community throughout the past five years have helped Plainview achieve its goals. Among them were community development block grants and downtown revitalization funds.
A $452,000 NAHTF Workforce Housing Grant was received in 2020 to construct four new townhomes. In addition, a portion of its LB 840 funds were used to purchase land to create a subdivision for much-needed new housing in Plainview.
The final piece of Plainview’s ECAP goals includes the construction of the Plainview Community Center, for which a fundraising campaign is being developed. Once complete, the community center will contain a daycare, banquet hall and fitness center among its features.
Norris said there is an especially strong demand for daycare services in Pierce. When Hayly’s Happy Hearts Daycare opened in 2021, the owners had eight openings with 30 children on the waiting list.
“She was in business less than a year and already she has an employee,” Norris said.
The need points to a shift in Plainview’s population, which has increased from 1,246 to 1,300 but has dropped in average age from 46.7 to 39.9, which Norris said is encouraging as the community moves forward.
“It’s showing that people are interested in coming here,” Norris said. “We have a young workforce. We’re not a retirement community. We’ll invest in our area.”