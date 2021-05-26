Omaha Creighton Prep is going to put up a fight to stay Class A’s boys golf champion.
The Junior Jays, who won in 2019 the last time the tournament was held, shot a 2-over 290 total in Tuesday’s first round at Norfolk Country Club to trail leader Lincoln Pius X by only five strokes going into Wednesday’s final round.
Their leader was Jacob Boor, whose 4-under 68 was two strokes better than the Pius X trio of Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charlie Hoiberg, who shot 70s.
Prep had the next two in line as Zach McCormack and Teddy Peterson had 73s.
Pius X never has won Class A, and the school’s only Class B titles were in 1957 and 1982. Prep has won five of the past eight in Class A.
Metro Conference champion Gretna, considered Class A’s co-favorite with Pius X, was in third with a 310. Colton Stock’s and Christopher Atkinson’s 76s led the Dragons.
Boor was red-hot early. He birdied five of the first six holes and remained 5-under after nine holes. He bogeyed the 15th and 16th holes before making a deuce on the par-3 17th.
Sander was 4-under at the turn but had a two-bogey, no-birdie back nine. Kolbas was steadier with three birdies and a bogey. Hoiberg opened with an eagle and was 4-under after six holes and 3-under after 17.
Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes was tied for eighth with a 74 while Carson Klein was tied for 53rd with a round of 84 in the field of 75 golfers.
Class B
COLUMBUS — Returning champion Luke Gutschewski helped Elkhorn Mount Michael to the first-day lead at Elks Country Club.
Gutschewski was at 1-over after 11 holes before a pair of birdies helped him end with a three-stroke cushion over Cullen Buscher of Bennington.
Mount Michael shot 325 to be eight strokes ahead of Omaha Skutt.
Pierce’s Hunter Raabe had the area’s low score with a 7-over 79. The Bluejays were 10th in the team with a score of 353.
Class C
KEARNEY — Wisner-Pilger senior Rockney Peck fired a 1-over 72 to take a two-stroke lead over David City Aquinas sophomore Jaylin Jakub at the Kearney Country Club.
Peck was even through 15 holes before a bogey on No. 16.
Columbus Scotus, led by Nick Fleming’s 79, posted an opening 335 to lead Aquinas by six.
Hartington Cedar Catholic was eighth after day one. Battle Creek, Oakland-Craig, West Holt and Valentine held positions 11 through 14 in the 15-team field respectively.
Class D
NORTH PLATTE — Mullen senior Brendon Walker overcame a slow start — three bogeys in the first five holes — to shoot a 2-under 70 at Lake Maloney.
Walker is four strokes ahead of North Platte St. Patrick’s junior Teegan Sonneman (74). His Irish ended up 12 strokes ahead of Elm Creek.
Creighton was the top area team. The Bulldogs sat in a tie for sixth after the first day.
Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus finished the first day in a tie for fifth with an 8-over 80.