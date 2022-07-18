LEIGH — It was time to get down and dirty at the Colfax County Fair.
Pig wrestling was something new at the fair and, better yet, the event was that it was free to watch. Pig wrestling is a game in which teams of four are racing against the clock to put a pig, butt first, in a barrel. The teams were in a fenced-off mud pit area, running around trying to place the pig at the end of a barrel. The team that accomplished that feat the fastest, with hands raised in the air, was declared the winner.
Kevin Coan allowed the four Colfax County FFA chapters that sponsored this event to borrow his pigs for Sunday afternoon’s pig wrestling event. The show lasted about an hour and a half as 26 participants competed.
As there were various ages, they were separated into three age divisions: junior, teen and adult. Each age division had its own winner, and the prize money was split equally among the winning teams.
The wrestling matches had a time limit of 1 minute to get the pig into the barrel. The overall winner was Better with Age Fine Swine — Brian Vavricek, Clay Jedlicka, Ed Reyna and Jeff Jedlicka — from the adult division with a time of 10.42 seconds. Porker Down — a team of Dylan Higby, Lane Belina, Carter Brabec and Dylan Brabec — had the winning time of the teenage division with a time of 12.13 seconds. The Squealers of Oliver Belina, Luke Belina, Dillon Brabec and Braxton Stutzman had the winning time of the junior age division with 15.55 seconds.
As someone from Colfax County, I can say that this was a must-go event, and I can't wait for next year's fair when they do this again. As there were so many teams participating and people watching, it was one of the popular attractions at this year's fair.
As one member of the overall winning team Better with Age Fine Swine said, "Don't be scared to get dirty and try new things because it was not something they were coming to the fair for. If my children aren't listening, my life lesson is just say yes and worry about the consequences later."
As the event concluded, everyone was invited to jump into the mud area if they wanted to, and this prompted many people to start a little mud wrestling. This was definitely an exciting and dirty event, so it's best not to wear your nice clothes. Many locals and even people from outside the county can't wait for this event next year.
Competitors in the event and their times are listed below:
Junior division: The Squealers (Oliver Belina, Luke Belina, Dillon Brabec, Braxton Stutzman), 15.55 seconds. Team Jeffery (Liam Brichacek, Jase Koehn, Jett Koehn, Cole Shannon), 18.32 seconds. The Shoes (Easton Brabec, Layton Held, Memphis Brabec, Cruz Malena), 22.01 seconds. Pig Tails (Madelyn Belina, Karlec Bourek, Kazlee Bourek, Emersyn Coufal), 23 seconds. Big Bad Wolves (Dusty Jedlicka, Axel Vavricek, Kallen Blbers, Collin Hopkins, Hallie Hopkins), 24.81 seconds. Little Squealers (Logan Sindelar, Mitchell Svehla, Colton Brabec, Sam Rocheford), 27.1 seconds. Misterias (Courtney Andersen, Bennett Jones, Dezaraiy Jones, Kaely Jorgensen), 36.23 seconds. Young Guns (Cash Fehringer, Jace Prinze, Hunter Gall, Tyce Larson, Cooper Fehringer), 37.99 seconds. Super H's (Olivia Hake, Emmett Hake, Catlyn Hastreiter, Eli Hake), no time. Baconaters (Vincent Freed, Colton Aured, Max Brester, Max Crogan), no time. BWRJ's (Blair Wietfeld, Ryan McMullin, Jase Clausen, Wyatt Eisenmann), no time.
Teen division: Porker Down (Dylan Higby, Lane Belina, Carter Brabec and Dylan Brabec), 12.13 seconds. The Wranglers (Hannah Ogan, Morgan Fincey, Romy Schatz, Kaydie Brandl), 14.66 seconds. The Squealers (Nevaeh Zulkoski, Ava Nixon, Luke Eisenmann, Kyle McMullin), 14.92 seconds. Porkchop Pursuit (Trey Svatora, Cade Bohac, Gunnar Wolfe, Big Kev), 17.01 seconds. Pork Patrol (Allie Vavricek, Chris Shannon, Ben Rocheford, Hope Borman), 20.84 seconds. Shoot Show (Abigail Langdon, Ryan Brichacek, MaKenna Hake, Nile Jones), 21.97 seconds. Sassy Squealers (Konner Bourek, Blane Stutzman, Ethan Coufal, Cody Jedlicka), 29.62 seconds. H&L Crew (Jake Heller, Bella Lewison, Mason Heller, Amelia Heller), 36.37 seconds. The Studs (Carmen Malena, Daphne Jedlicka, Reese Wietfeld, Riley Svehla), 38.04 seconds. The Andersen (Travis Andersen, Calabe Christensan, Levi Andersen, Hayden Andersen), 41.22 seconds. Pork Choppers (Nathan Colvin, Ronin Colvin, Kai Yost, Gase Blum), 54.03 seconds.
Adult division: Better with Age Fine Swine (Brian Vavricek, Clay Jedlicka, Ed Reyna, Jeff Jedlicka), 10.42 seconds. Pork N Go (Isaak Wiese, Mason Whitmore, Jordan Settles, Travis Stanley), 11.45 seconds. I'm Kind of a PIG Deal (Sara Sindelar, Whitney Brabec, Jessica Kudera, Monica Harney), 12.76 seconds. Squeal Pig Squeal (Levi Stutzman, Adam Elm, Brent Brabec, Greg Shonka), 22.98 seconds. Farrow Hogs (Logan Nelson, Robert Rocheford, Travis Marxsen, Logan Horesji), 23.11 seconds. Novak Wranglers (Stephanie Novak, Austin Novak, Jennifer Novak, Caleb Novak), 25.24 seconds.