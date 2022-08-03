A Pierce man was cited after driving his pickup into Corporation Gulch in Norfolk on Tuesday.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said police and fire and rescue personnel responded to a one-vehicle injury accident in the 1000 block of South 13th Street at 5:21 p.m.
Bauer said a white Dodge pickup was northbound through the parking lot at 1020 S. 13th Street and continued north, driving between the legs of the business’s sign and into Corporation Gulch.
A Nebraska State Trooper, who happened to be at the business, assisted with the initial investigation.
Norfolk officers had contact with the driver, who was identified as James T. Houska, 30, of Pierce.
During this contact, Bauer said, the driver showed signs of impairment and they spoke about prescription medication that Houska was taking. Houska was transported by Norfolk Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services for minor injuries.
At the hospital, Houska submitted to a chemical test of his urine and was subsequently cited and released for driving under the influence of drugs, first-offense.