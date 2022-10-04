Pancake benefit
TILDEN — A pancake benefit for Lenny Howard will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Tilden Legion. The event will raise funds to help pay for medical expenses from injuries he sustained after being charged by a bull in July. An account also has been set up at Corner State Bank in Tilden for any donations.
Neligh WIC clinic
NELIGH — Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will host the Neligh WIC clinic on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 115 W. Third St., in Neligh.
NENCAP’s WIC Program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income-eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants and children to age 5 years.
NENCAP’s Immunization Program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control. The immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.
For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or Immunization Programs call 402-385-6300.