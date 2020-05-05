Outdoor Adventures
courtesy Photo

While on a recent drive around Branched Oak State Recreation Area, Elizabeth Alder captured this photo of a tom turkey crossing the road.

* * *

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Tags