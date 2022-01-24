OAKLAND — Seeing fresh faces gave the O'Neill wrestling team a much-needed lift.
The Eagles won five individual titles, including a head-to-head battle with the top 145-pounders in classes C and D, and pulled away to claim the team title at Saturday's Oakland-Craig Invitational.
The highlight match of the day turned into a one-sided affair, as Class C's top-ranked 145-pounder, Brady Thompson of O'Neill, dominated Class D's top-ranked Art Escalante of Winside, finishing the match late in the second period with the last of the Eagles' three pins in the championship round.
"Brady has had a great year," Eagles coach Bryan Corkle said. "He has three losses this year, and they're all to the same kid from Winner (South Dakota) who's trying to be a four-time champion. Brady's hungry. He came up short and finished as state runner-up last year, and he doesn't want to repeat that this year."
The Eagles also may have settled their spot at 132 pounds as junior varsity wrestler Pryor Matthews beat varsity Joseph Yates on a 12-7 decision in the finals.
"We've got a mess now at 132," Corkle said. "We've got two guys wrestling really well there and we'll make a switch for next week and see how that plays out in the wrestling room after that."
The Eagles also earned individual titles with sixth-ranked Dylan Parks at 106, second-ranked John Alden at 113 and top-ranked Ty Rainforth at 138 pounds. Salvador Rodriguez also earned a first-place finish for the Eagles with a 6-2 win over Class D No. 5 Mason Topp of Winside at 195 pounds.
Corkle said the Eagles are getting to where they want to be with districts and state on the horizon, and they look to be in position to make the Class C field for the state duals championship less than two weeks from now.
"We have a couple of kids out with sickness, but hopefully we can get that behind us and get ready for what's coming up," he said. "I really like where we're at. We haven't peaked yet, and there are some things we need to do to get better."
Howells-Dodge edged out Malcolm for runner-up honors in the 16-team tournament — which featured eight top-ranked wrestlers, including Howells-Dodge’s dynamic duo of Levi Belina (171) and Jestin Beyer (189).
Beyer maintained his top ranking with a second-period pin over Caleb Courter of Malcolm, but Belina was dominated by Class C No. 1 Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm in an 11-2 major decision.
"He's wrestled Gavin a number of times in the past,” Jaguars coach Brian Jones said, and Gavin came out and got a quick takedown and was really tough on that wing today. Maybe it's good for (Belina) to reset himself for these last few weeks.
"Jestin is very tough to score on and I don't think he was looking to get into his offense right away, but he was able to adjust and do what he does well. When he gets people out of position, he can really finish matches well, and he did that today."
Howells-Dodge's Dylan Brichacek won an exciting 120-pound final over Oakland-Craig's Ben Loftis, securing a 10-6 win with a late three-point near fall.
Other winners included Ponca's Dalton Anderson (126), Ethan Baumert of Guardian Angels Central Catholic (152) and Isaac Wilcox of Norfolk Catholic (220).
Joining Wilcox on the medal stand for the Knights were runners-up Kanyon Talton (138) and Allan Olander (152), along with fifth-place medalists Dominic Liess (120) and Mason Dusek (126).
Oakland-Craig Invitational
Team standings: O'Neill 193, Howells-Dodge 149, Malcolm 136, Winside 124, Guardian Angels CC 111.5, Norfolk Catholic 106, West Point-Beemer 104, Ponca 103, Pender 92, Oakland-Craig 64, Hartington CC 62.5, Cross County/Osceola 54, North Bend Central 43, Winnebago 35.5, Quad County NE 34, Tri County NE 21.
Championship results: 106: Dylan Parks, O'Neill, pinned Holden Velez, Ponca, 1:33. 113: John Alden, O'Neill, pinned Edward Pena, WP-B, 5;02. 120: Dylan Brichacek, H-D, dec. Ben Loftis, O-C, 10-6. 126: Dalton Anderson, Ponca, pinned Trey Johnson, Pender, :46. 132: Pryor Matthews, O'Neill, dec. Joseph Yates, O'Neill, 12-7. 138: Ty Rainforth, O'Neill, pinned Kanyon Talton, NC, 2:31. 145: Brady Thompson, O'Neill, pinned Art Escalante, Winside, 3:45. 152: Ethan Baumert, GACC, def. Allan Olander, NC, forfeit. 160: Cameron Graham, CC/O, pinned Gabe Escalante, Winside, 1:20. 170: Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, maj. Dec. Levi Belina, H-D, 11-2. 182: Jesting Beyer, H-D, pinned Caleb Courter, Malcolm, 2:16. 195: Salvador Rodriguez, O'Neill, dec. Mason Topp, Winside, 6-2. 220: Isaac Wilcox, NC, pinned Colton Sanderson, Pender, 1:14. 285: Kale Nordmeyer, Malcolm, pinned George Fraher, GACC, :57.
Consolation Results: 106: Keegan Carl, HCC, pinned Abraham Lopez, GACC, :40. 113: Korbin Carlson, Winside, dec. Matthew Ferris, Pender, 4-0. 120: Jacoby Mann, Winside, def. Again Robles, Winnebago, forfeit. 126: Zane Zoucha, Malcolm, dec. Gage Stutzman, H-D, 14-7. 132: Braeden Kleinschmit, HCC, pinned Ladanian Free, Winnebago, 1:58. 138: Jamison Evert, WP-B, def. Bricen Wilkie, Malcolm, forfeit. 145: Lane Belina, H-D, dec. Conner Hochstein, HCC, 3-2. 152: Jake Hunke, NBC, dec. Austin Hegemann, H-D, 5-3. 160: Levi Drueke, O'Neill, pinned Colin Reynolds, NBC, 3:36. 170: Aiden Cook, Ponca, dec. Ajay Gubbels, QCNE, 5-1. 182: Ian Virka, NBC, dec. Jacob Bruns, Pender, 6-0. 195: Kolby Casey, QCNE, pinned James Rolf, GACC, 3:54. 220: Matt Logue, Ponca, pinned Dax Doernemann, GACC, :40. 285: JT Brands, O-C, pinned Jason Hagedorn, WP-B, 3:39.