Like any successful high school coach, Lutheran High Northeast's Kathy Gebhardt works with players at every level and back in the early 2010s while helping to coach a the third and fourth graders, she and her assistants knew they had a group with the potential to be very successful.
"There was definitely some natural athleticism there," Gebhardt said. "They've always been hard workers. They've always been ready to get after it and try for the next thing."
Last fall, those same girls, finished a 36-1 season by winning the school's third state championship in a five-set thriller over cross-town rival Norfolk Catholic.
Three seniors on that Lutheran high team — Becca Gebhardt, Chloe Spence and Halle Berner — will play one final time at the high school level, in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star volleyball match on Saturday at Northeast Community College's Cox Activities Center. First serve is set for 3 p.m.
"It's going to be great fun watching them compete but I get a little teary-eyed just thinking about it, that they're all done," Kathy Gebhardt said. "Obviously, they've been a special group so it's hard to see them leave."
Berner will play for the Dark Team on Saturday while Gebhardt and Spence will suit up for the Light Team.
"It's been real fun being able to play together, all of us girls, throughout all the years and build friendships and relationships on and off the court," Spence said. "It's going to be really special getting to play together one last time and then going our different ways after that."
Spence — the school's all-time sets leader with 2,551 — filled a huge role in Lutheran High's success last fall by transitioning from a full-time setter to a half-time setter and half-time outside hitter in the team's 6-2 offense.
"We could just see we were going to need some more hitting potential," Kathy Gebhardt said, "so we pushed her to step back in that hitting role as well. That's a lot to take on, to do both things, and she did a great job."
Spence said she was all in for the change from the start. "Getting to do that was really fun and coach helped me and pushed me farther than I thought I could go."
Gebhardt said Spence became a real threat on the right side. "That made a difference for us. That set us apart from a lot of teams because we had a really strong right-side attack."
When Spence goes for a kill on Saturday, she'll likely have to put the ball to the floor in front of Berner. That won't be easy.
The Lutheran High libero finished the season with an amazing 645 digs and set the career school record in the category with 1,888.
Berner wasn't always a back-row specialist. Early in her career, she played at the net. "I switched over about seventh grade in junior high," she said. "You just try to get anything up for your team so they can do their job."
Coach Gebhardt and her assistants thought Berner's quickness made for a good fit at the libero position. "We thought it would be a benefit to us to be able to run her as a libero, so we kind of pushed her into that," Gebhardt said.
"Probably the serve-receiving was the biggest challenge for her initially. It took her a long time to get really comfortable and confident. Defensively, she's always been good at reading balls and being in the right place."
Becca Gebhardt is third of three three Gebhardt sisters to win a state championship. "I had some really great teammates who always pushing me in practice, even the ones you didn't see on the court," she said.
"And I had a great coach, obviously, throughout all these years" she said, referring to her mother. "She wants to see me succeed. She doesn't put too much pressure on me but she will work with me when I need it and she'll point out what I need to work on and she's just really there, supportive of me."
Coach Gebhardt said all of her daughters played different positions: Elizabeth was a middle, Megan, a setter and Becca an outside. But Kathy said Becca started out as a middle as well.
"I always thought she liked it there and going into freshman year, I thought, 'I have to convince her that I need her to be an outside hitter,'" Kathy said. "And then the first time we talked about it, she was all about it. That's where she wanted to go, so it was a good thing."
Becca has been arguably the best player in Northeast Nebraska for the last three seasons and was chosen as captain of the Class D all-area team as a sophomore and the Class C teams in each of the last two seasons.
She holds the Lutheran High career record for kills with 2,551. "She's been big at the net for us but she's very good on defense, too," Kathy Gebhardt said. " She's really learned how to read what the other team is doing and get herself in the right place to make the defensive play as well."
Becca Gebhardt will continue her volleyball career at Concordia while another former Eagle, middle Aubrey Herbolsheimer will play for Mount Marty.
Spence will join Herbolsheimer in Yankton and be part of the Lancers' basketball team while Berner will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln but will not play a varsity sport.
All three Lutheran High girls who will play on Saturday are looking to the medical field for their careers. Gebhardt will study biology, Berner, nursing and Spence will work towards a degree as a nurse practitioner.
Coach Gebhardt has no doubt they'll all be successful. "I just think they've worked very hard. They've deserved what they've gotten," she said. "Just their mental toughness they've developed over the last couple of years.
"Those are great qualities and skills that they'll take with them into life. They keep battling when things get tough. It's going to be tough out there in the world but they've learned to stick together and keep fighting through and good things happen in the end."
NORTHEAST NEBRAKS ALL-STAR VOLLEYBALL MATCH
COX ACTIVIITES CENTER - NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
SATURDAY, JUNE 12, 3 P.M.
Dark Team: Morgan Ramsey (Chambers/Wheeler Central), Cassidy Hoffman (Clarkson-Leigh), Kayden Schumacher (Clarkson-Leigh), BriAnna Zohner (Battle Creek), Halle Berner (Lutheran High Northeast), Rachel Dierks (Chambers/Wheeler Central), Brenna Wagner (Summerland), Renee Brummels (Battle Creek), Tessa Metchke (Chambers/Wheeler Central), Bailey Lemburg (Clarkson-Leigh), Zoey Lehmkuhl (Pender), Reece Snodgrass (West Point-Beemer).
Coaches: Becky Schneider (Clarkson-Leigh) and Diane Kasselder (Chambers/Wheeler Central)
Light Team: Carly Marshall (Norfolk Catholic), Mary Fennessy (Norfolk Catholic), Riley Jurgens (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family), Becca Gebhardt (Lutheran High Northeast), Josie Richards (Oakland-Craig), Lauren Pick (Wayne), Chloe Spence (Lutheran High Northeast), Josie Reed (Ponca), Ashley Ostrand (Pender), Taylor Kautz (Norfolk Catholic) and Kaley Einrem (Crofton).
Coaches: Cami Oelsligle (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family) and Michaela Bellar (Norfolk Catholic).