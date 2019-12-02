Starting today, some Roku users will have no choice but to upgrade if they want to continue streaming Netflix. Several older Roku models will, starting today, no longer be supported by Netflix.
“Technical limitations” will prevent Netflix from supporting the older devices, a Netflix rep told CNET earlier this month. A Roku rep said the following devices will be impacted: Roku SD (N1050); Roku HD-XR (N1101); Roku HD (N1100, 2000C); and Roku XD (2050X, 2050N, 2100X, 2100N).
This shouldn’t come as a complete surprise to the viewers with those devices, though, as Roku has sent alerts, notifying customers their devices may soon be unable to stream Netflix. Still, if you have one of those devices, and you were looking forward to checking out Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” you’re out of luck.