Zoe Matteson

NORFOLK —Memorial services for Zoe R. Matteson, 17, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jay Daniell will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation with family will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the chapel.

She died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Norfolk.

Zoe Rachelle was born in Norfolk on Dec. 26, 2001, to her parents, Dale and Jessica (Chamberlain) Matteson.

She went to Plainview Public School, Plainview Lutheran private school, was homeschooled by her mom for years, and briefly attended Pierce High School.

Zoe completed her certified nurse aide classes at Northeast Community College in 2018. She worked at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center from 2018 to 2019. She loved working there and enjoyed the residents she cared for.

Zoe always took on everyone’s pain and happiness to try to help the ones she loved. She was the kindest, most pure soul on Earth, who would give you a hug anytime, talk to you all night if you needed, and her smile would light up the room.

Her favorite things were music, dancing, driving her car, knitting, cuddling and talking to people. She made strangers feel as if they have been friends forever. Her family was so loved by her.

Zoe was a shining star in a crazy world and left way too soon. But she earned her wings the second she met God. Zoe is no longer in pain and now is a guardian angel for the ones she loved.

Her family strongly urges anyone who is suicidal to tell someone or go to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org or call 1-800-273-8255. Suicide only amplifies more pain on those who are left behind. Her family knows Zoe wouldn’t want anyone to follow in her footsteps.

She is survived by her mother, Jessica Matteson; her father, Dale Matteson; her sisters, Lisa (Damien) VanTassell and Cassy Matteson; her nieces, Layla, Autumn and Myra; a nephew, Aiden; her grandmother, Patricia Whitt; her grandfather, Gary Matteson; her grandparents, Robert and Nancy Chamberlain; her great-grandmother, Norma Pospisil; her aunts, Barb (Merrill Clark, III) Chamberlain–Kullbom, Tammy (Lance) Benda and Theresa (Paul) Bruski; her uncle, Joel Chamberlain; and numerous cousins.

Zoe was preceded in death by her sister, Tessa; her grandfather, Glenn Whitt; and her great-grandparents, Raymond and Lois Chamberlain and William Pospisil.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

