Zelma Drake

BEATRICE — Services for Zelma I. (Sapp) Drake, 98, Norfolk, formerly of Beatrice, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., in Beatrice. The Revs. Ron Wakeman and Jim McNeil will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Beatrice.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Pawnee County Fair Foundation or the First Presbyterian Church of Beatrice.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Zelma passed away at 98 years, nine months and 10 days on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home, where she had lived for over six years.

Zelma was born on Feb. 13, 1924, to Hurless and Emma (Hubka) Sapp in Virginia, the third of seven children. Zelma attended Filley Schools through 12th grade and Peru College. She taught in rural schools near Beatrice. In later years, she worked for Hills Furniture and was a part-time postal clerk.

Zelma married Kenneth Drake of Liberty on May 16, 1948, in Beatrice at the First Christian Church. They were blessed with three children, Gary, Karen and Mike. Zelma loved the Mission Creek Community, the Drake family farm, 4-H with the kids at the Pawnee County Fair, her gardens, flowers, painting houses, fences or natural scenery and having family and friends stop in or stay for dinner, cards and dominoes. Her poems were written to honor family and friends. Her T-E-N Extension Club were loyal and supportive friends for life.

Zelma taught Sunday school for about 30 years and loved any service or activity with the Mission Creek Church family.

After changes in Ken’s health, they moved to Beatrice where they resided from 1984 to 2014. She and Ken became members of the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice.

Zelma was preceded in death by her spouse, Ken, after 68 years of marriage; sisters Veloura (spouse Glen) Barnard and Irene (spouse Guy) Brubaker; brothers Ray (spouse Lenora) Sapp, Dean (spouse Elnora) Sapp, Lee (spouse Helene) Sapp and Bill Sapp; sisters Gladys (spouse Robert) Crom and Elda Marie (spouse Gordon) Brooks.

She is survived by her children, Gary (spouse Yvonne) Drake of Junction City, Kan., Michael (spouse Jean) Drake of Norfolk and Karen (spouse Dave) McWilliams of Lincoln; sisters-in-law Lucille (spouse Bill) Sapp and Rose (spouse Dean) Sapp; eight grandchildren, Bryan (spouse Georgia) Drake, Heather (spouse Kory) Krueger, Brooke (spouse Brian) Petermann, Charles (spouse Dani) Drake, April (spouse Doug) Benson, Levi (spouse Courtney) Drake, Laura Drake, and Kalen (spouse Mark) Sanders; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

CROFTON — Services for Kenneth C. Lockman, 79, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Kenneth Lockman died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

NORFOLK — Private services for Tony P. Rath, 57, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

ATKINSON — Services for Jack O’Connell, 88, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter and Deacon MJ Kersenbrock will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Atkinson A…

AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Robert G. Buckles, 71, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in the Ainsworth Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

HARTINGTON — Services for Phylis Mathiason, 81, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for James V. Wagner, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date. James Wagner died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

WAYNE — Services for Rick L. Reed, 65, of Winside, formerly of Wayne, will be on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Wayne. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements. Bu…

CROFTON — Services for Kenneth Lockman, 79, Norfolk, formerly of Crofton, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Monday at the ch…

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.

