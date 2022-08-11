AINSWORTH — Services for Zelda M. Moore, 82, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Church of the Nazarene in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue on Monday an hour prior to services.
Zelda Moore died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
Memorials are suggested to the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care Facility or to the Church of the Nazarene.