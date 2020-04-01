Public services for Zachery Roskens, 20, of Oelwein, Iowa, will be held at a later date in Norfolk.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home of Oelwein is assisting the family with arrangements.
He died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home.
1999-2020
Zachery Josef Roskens was born on May 13, 1999, in Norfolk, the son of Fred E. Roskens and Angela D. (Sonich) Roskens. He received his education from the Norfolk High School and Oelwein Community High School where he was a member of the class of 2017.
In school, he enjoyed golf and being a member of the FFA. His passions were gaming and playing guitar. Zach was a member of the Methodist Church.
Zachery is survived by his mother, Angela Roskens of Rock Rapids, Iowa; father Fred Roskens of Norfolk; brother Draevin Roskens (fiancée Mikayla Gates) of Oelwein; grandparents Gaylen and Chris Roskens of Sanborn, Iowa, and Judith Sonich of Rock Rapids; stepmother Kimberly Roskens of Norfolk; two stepbrothers, Brady Phipps of Omaha and Alex Phipps of Norfolk; and stepsister Sydney Phipps of Norfolk.
Zachery was preceded in death by his grandpa, Donald Sonich of Hartley, Iowa.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a celebration of life at this time. We encourage relatives and friends to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone. There will be an announcement when public services will be held in Norfolk at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family.