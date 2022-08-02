 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values peaking in the 102 to 110 range.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Yvonne Teets

Yvonne Teets

Yvonne Lee (Smith) Teets, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. Born April 27, 1936, on the Smith family homestead in Inman, Yvonne attended Inman Public School for 12 years, graduating in 1954.

After graduation, she began work as a telephone operator with Northwestern Bell and later transferred to Denver, where she retired from AT&T with over 30 years of dedicated service.

She married Raymond Teets in 1964, who remained faithfully by her side during her sickness and at her passing.

Her memory continues to be cherished by her spouse, Raymond; sons David and Bryan, all of Denver; stepchildren Michael Teets and Donna Williams; sisters Deritha “Dee” Moore of O’Neill and Bev Cadwallader of Grand Island; aunt Ardith Caster of Brighton, Colo.; and an extended family of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Coventry Smith, Kenneth Forrest Smith and stepmother Faye Brunkhorst Smith, and a brother, Forrest “Bert” Smith.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider sharing a memory of Yvonne or leaving a message of condolence for her family by visiting https://www.newcomerdenver.com/Obituary/252459.

Marilyn Schinstock

Marilyn Schinstock

WEST POINT — Services for Marilyn R. Schinstock, 93, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

William Thenhaus

William Thenhaus

SPENCER — Visitation for William “Bill” Thenhaus, 79, Brooklyn Park, Minn., will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Kenneth Wilson

Kenneth Wilson

PLAINVIEW — Services for Kenneth Wilson, 79, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. Kenneth Wilson died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Plainview.

Ordeen Kreitman

Ordeen Kreitman

MADISON — Memorial services for Ordeen Kreitman, 85, Madison, formerly of Columbus, will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will be officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Amy Eisenmann

Amy Eisenmann

MADISON — Services for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Amy Eisenmann died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Jean Weishapl

Jean Weishapl

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jean M. Weishapl, 78, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Deacon Terry Price will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Joann Comer

Joann Comer

BELDEN — Graveside memorial services for Joann E. (Pedersen) Comer, 83, formerly of Belden, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Belden Cemetery. The Rev. Jerome Leckband of Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster will officiate. A celebration of life will follow at the Belden Fire Hall.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

