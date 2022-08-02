Yvonne Teets

Yvonne Lee (Smith) Teets, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. Born April 27, 1936, on the Smith family homestead in Inman, Yvonne attended Inman Public School for 12 years, graduating in 1954.
After graduation, she began work as a telephone operator with Northwestern Bell and later transferred to Denver, where she retired from AT&T with over 30 years of dedicated service.
She married Raymond Teets in 1964, who remained faithfully by her side during her sickness and at her passing.
Her memory continues to be cherished by her spouse, Raymond; sons David and Bryan, all of Denver; stepchildren Michael Teets and Donna Williams; sisters Deritha “Dee” Moore of O’Neill and Bev Cadwallader of Grand Island; aunt Ardith Caster of Brighton, Colo.; and an extended family of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Coventry Smith, Kenneth Forrest Smith and stepmother Faye Brunkhorst Smith, and a brother, Forrest “Bert” Smith.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider sharing a memory of Yvonne or leaving a message of condolence for her family by visiting https://www.newcomerdenver.com/Obituary/252459.