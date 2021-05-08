You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yvonne Reyman

AINSWORTH — Services for Yvonne M. “Vonnie” Reyman, 84, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. Masks are recommended for the visitation and services.

She died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln.

Tags

In other news

Yvonne Reyman

Yvonne Reyman

AINSWORTH — Services for Yvonne M. “Vonnie” Reyman, 84, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake.

Lucille Allemang

Lucille Allemang

ELGIN — Services for Lucille Allemang, 93, Neligh, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. She died Friday, May 7, 2021, at her home in Neligh.

Michael Hynes

Michael Hynes

CROFTON — Services for Michael “Pete” Hynes, 87, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton.

Beverley Hubschmitt

Beverley Hubschmitt

WISNER — Memorial services for Beverley Hubschmitt, 80, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Michael Hynes

Michael Hynes

CROFTON — Services for Michael “Pete” Hynes, 87, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his residence.

Janet Lambrecht

Janet Lambrecht

PIERCE — Services for Janet Lambrecht, 70, Pierce, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Joel Gillespie

Joel Gillespie

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dr. Joel Gillespie, 90, rural Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.

Siegfried Brauer Jr.

Siegfried Brauer Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Siegfried H. “Zeke” Brauer Jr., 94, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Arin Hess and Stephen Miller will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the …

Mary Ann Brandl

Mary Ann Brandl

COLERIDGE — Services for Mary Ann Brandl, 91, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara