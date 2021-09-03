NIOBRARA — Services for Yvonne Klug, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
Yvonne Klug died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at her residence.
STUART — Graveside services for David E. Ring, 57, Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Stuart, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart.
BASSETT — Services for Faye E. Saar, 72, Bassett, has been rescheduled to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Private inurnment be at a later date in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
WAKEFIELD — Private services for Lyle W. Trautman, 65, Hoskins, will be at a later date at the Wakefield Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for LeAnn L. Daniels, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
WISNER — Services for Edwin Eggers, 99, Wisner, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert. V. Galitz, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Robert Galitz died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale E. Goodwater, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kevin G. Huey, 62, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorials services for Zachorey D. “Zach” Jones, 22, Ainsworth, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Evangelical Free Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Buffalo Flats Cemetery northeast of Ainsworth.
