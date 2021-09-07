NIOBRARA — Services for Yvonne Klug, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara with a 7 p.m. wake.
Yvonne Klug died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at her residence.
1939-2021
Yvonne Marie Klug, daughter of Mark and Bernice (Breece) Robinette, was born Aug. 5, 1939, at Niobrara. She attended Marty Mission School until the eighth grade.
On May 27, 1959, Yvonne was united in marriage to Roman Klug at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. They were blessed with seven children: Lorraine Moss (deceased) of Iuka, Miss., Larry Klug (deceased) of Niobrara, Leon Klug of Niobrara, Loren Klug of Bloomfield, Loretta Brabec of St. Helena, Lyle Klug of Norfolk and Lynda Crosley of Niobrara.
Yvonne lived in Niobrara from 1939 to 2003, when she moved to Bloomfield and resided there until 2008. She lived in Norfolk until her passing. Yvonne worked at M-Tron, B-D and Dales’s, along with being a housewife and loving mother. She was a member of St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara and taught Sunday School.
Yvonne is survived by her children, Leon (Cecelia) Klug, Loren (Alvina) Klug, Loretta (Scott) Brabec, Lyle Klug and Lynda (Kyle) Crosley; grandchildren Devin Moss, Kayla Robertson, Chris Klug, Leah Franklin, Jesse Klug, Thomasina Robinette, Gary Klug, Jeremy Klug, Robyn Klug, Andy Brabec, Nick Brabec, Shalla Mach and Dakota Crosley; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings Carol (Maurice) Becker of Yankton, Donnie Robinette of Hartington, Linda (Doug) Bolte of Norfolk, Rick (Joan) Robinette of Norfolk and Markeeta Reynolds of Norfolk; sisters-in-law Sandy Robinette of Gatesville, Texas, Cheryl Robinette of O’Neill, Debbie Robinette of Bloomfield, Doris Klug of St Helena, Mildred Sternhagen of Tabor, S.D., and Irene Wortman of Hartington; many nieces and nephews; and special people, Ashley Guenther, (hospice), Theresa, Beth, Jennifer and Patrick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; spouse in 2009; son in 1964; daughter in 2005; 14 brothers and sisters; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.