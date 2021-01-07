Yolan Zimmerman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Yolan K. Zimmerman, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
She died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Focus on The Family in Colorado Springs, Colo., or Penn State University Foundation.
1929-2020
Yolan Kosa Zimmerman, daughter of Edward and Yolan Kosa, was born Feb. 9, 1929, at Ulysses, Pa. Yolan attended Penn State University and studied medical technology.
On June 13, 1953, Yolan married Richard Zimmerman Sr. They were the parents of one son, Richard Jr.
Yolan had a career working as a cytotechnologist in New York and Texas. While in Texas, she also became an enrolled agent certified to practice under the I.R.S. Her career also included being a co-author of a medical journal report.
During her school years, Yolan was involved in F.F.A. While attending college, she enjoyed field hockey and played in the Penn State band because she could get in to watch the football games for free. When Yolan lived in Texas, she enjoyed bowling, winning numerous trophies.
Yolan is survived by her son, Richard Jr. and his spouse, Paula of Norfolk, and three grandchildren, Samuel, Joshua and Ruth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ed and Ernie in Pennsylvania; and her spouse, Richard Sr.
