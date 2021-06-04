You have permission to edit this article.
Wyona Orsborn

O’NEILL – Services for Wyona Orsborn, 86, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the mortuary.

She died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In other news

Stacey Reed

Stacey Reed

NORFOLK — Services for Stacey K. Reed, 59, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Randy Stark

Randy Stark

PLAINVIEW — Services for Randy Stark, 66, Lincoln, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Plainview.

Lyle Reab

Lyle Reab

GILTNER — Graveside services for Lyle Reab, 22, Giltner, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Lerton Cemetery, located a half-mile south of Giltner. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Lester S. Harter Post 42 and the American Legio…

Irene Gladem

Irene Gladem

ALBION — Memorial services for Irene T. Gladem, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Immanuel Zion Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Terry Larson and Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be in South Branch Cemetery.

Connie Koerting

Connie Koerting

VERDIGRE — Services for Connie Koerting, 68, Fullerton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. She died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Brian Planer

Brian Planer

NORFOLK — Services for Brian K. Planer, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Rita Eickhoff

Rita Eickhoff

TILDEN — Services for Rita Eickhoff, 72, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Roberta Carman

Roberta Carman

WAYNE — Services for Roberta J. Carman, 101, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Wakefield Care Center.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

