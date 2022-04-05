VERDIGRE — Woodrow Nelson, 80, Verdigre, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at his residence.
Per his wishes, no services will be conducted.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
1941-2022
Woodrow Nelson was born June 4, 1941, at Walnut to Walter D. Nelson and Alice (Vonasek) Nelson. He attended grade school at Knoxville and graduated from Verdigre High School in 1959.
Woodrow enlisted in the Army National Guard and was stationed at Fort Ord in California. After he came home, he started farming with his dad and brothers. Woodrow liked to work in the shop and could fix almost anything. Woodrow and his brother, Charles, liked to take their boat and go fishing at Fort Randall Dam.
In 2005, Woodrow retired and moved to Verdigre, where he enjoyed gardening and going on drives in the countryside.
Woodrow is survived by his brothers, Arlie (Vicky) Nelson of Culbertson and Charles Nelson of Verdigre; nieces and nephews; and many relatives and friends.