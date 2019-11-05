Wm. C. Putters

Services for Wm. C. “Bill” Putters, 89, formerly of Norfolk, were conducted Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church in Pensacola, Fla.
Bill was the son of Wm. S. “Bill” and Ruth Putters of Norfolk. Bill graduated from Norfolk High School, Norfolk Junior College and the University of Nebraska. He was the owner of Pioneer Foam Plastics Co. of Pensacola.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Sally; son Chuck; daughters Patty and Pam; four grandchildren and brothers Jim of Jackson, Miss., and Jack of Norfolk.