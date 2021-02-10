PLAINVIEW — Private services for Winona Larson, 89, Plainview, will be at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.
She died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Norfolk.
———
Winona M. (Crabtree) Larson was born in Plainview on Nov. 21, 1931, to James and Marion Crabtree. Her parents farmed and moved around a lot when she was growing up.
Winona went to several country schools in Northeast Nebraska through the eighth grade and then started cleaning houses to help her parents.
Winona met her spouse, Ronald Larson, on a blind date when she was 17. They were married on Sept. 9, 1951, in Plainview and resided on the family farm southwest of Plainview. They were blessed with two children, Linda and Dwain.
Winona worked at the Plainview Manor as a medication aide for 29 years. She also did some home health care for many years.
After Ronald’s death in 1985, Winona retired in Plainview. She was a member of the Congregational Church in Plainview and was residing at the Madison House Assisted Living Center in Norfolk at the time of her passing.
Winona is survived by her daughter, Linda Shrauger of Lincoln; her son and daughter-in-law, Dwain and Brenda Larson of Norfolk; three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren; her brother, Lonel Crabtree, and a sister, Sandy Dooms, both of Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Ronald; her parents; her brothers, Donald Wright, Clifford, Preston and Gerald Crabtree; as well as her son-in-law, Gary Shrauger.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, NE Chapter, 11711 Arbor Street, Suite 110, Omaha, NE 68144.