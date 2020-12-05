You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilma Wiemers

Wilma Wiemers

LAUREL — Private services for Wilma R. Wiemers, 84, of Laurel will be Thursday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Public graveside services will be Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Randolph Cemetery in Randolph.

The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church under direction of Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.

She died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

1936-2020

Born Oct. 17, 1936, at her parents’ farm home north of Randolph, Wilma Ruth was the daughter of William and Nina (Caster) Cunningham. She attended Cedar County District 93 near their home until the eighth grade. She was a 1954 graduate of Randolph High School.

Wilma taught Cedar County rural school for six years, after receiving a teaching certificate upon graduation from normal training teaching course. Wilma attended Wayne State College for a year to renew her teaching certificate.

On Aug. 14, 1955, she married Richard Lee Wilkinson at United Methodist Church in Randolph. To that union were born two children, Brenda in 1961 and Scott in 1965. The couple lived in Randolph.

Wilma worked at home. Their daughter, Brenda, died in May 1965. In 1970, she began working as a clerk at Carhart Lumber in Randolph until the store closed in 2000 and in Carhart’s in Wayne. In 1991, Wilma’s spouse, Dick, died.

On May 2, 1998, Wilma married Fred Wiemers at United Methodist Church in Randolph. The couple made their home in Laurel. In 2001, Wilma began work for Laurel True Value store. She was a member of United Methodist Church of Laurel and Faith Circle and Laurel United Methodist Women. Wilma loved family and grandchildren.

Survivors include four grandchildren, Rylie Wilkinson, Blake Wilkinson, and their mother, Valerie, of St. Joseph, Mo.; Austin Wiemers of Sioux City, Iowa; and Sydney Chapman of Oronogo, Mo.; three sisters, Doris Dowling of Hastings, Audrey and George Hinrichs of Laurel, Alice and John Moehlenhoff of Creighton; eight stepchildren, Sandra and Keith Truman of St. Helena, Peggy Benck (Stan) of Emerson, Dennis Tuttle (Jeff) of Emerson, Dave and Myrna Tuttle of Laurel, Judy and Greg Thousand of McCook Lake, S.D., Jerry Wiemers of Vermillion, S.D., Gary and Taryn Wiemers of Dixon, Cheri and Brad Chapman of Oronogo, Mo.; 18 step-grandchildren; 52 step-grea-grandchildren; five step-great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Betty Cunningham of Norfolk, Elnora Mae Kalin of Coleridge, and Norma Jean Vogle of Coleridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Brenda Wilkinson; first spouse, Dick in 1991; second spouse Fred in 2010; son Scott Wilkinson in 2016; a grandchild, Julia Chapman; two brothers, Boyd and Dale Cunningham; eight sisters, Velma Dowling, Irma Remington, Olga Cunningham, Helen Bergel, Vera Remington, Eva Dowling, Leila Brummels and Flo Lenzen.

Music will be provided by organist Naomi Quist and soloist Debra Dowling. Songs will include “The World Is Not My Home,” “Precious Lord,” “Beyond The Sunset” and “I, The Lord of Sea and Sky”

Pallbearers will be Wilma’s eight stepsons: David Tuttle, Dennis Tuttle, Jerry Wiemers, Gary Wiemers, Brad Chapman, Keith Truman, Greg Thousand and Stan Stallbaum.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mary Ann Tunink, Janice Lienemann, Judy Kerkman, Suz Gubbels, Marlene Sellon, Karen Thompson, Carolyn Loberg, Elaine Wattier and Carol Kastrup.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Tags

In other news

Virginia Nelson

Virginia Nelson

WAYNE — Services for Virginia Nelson, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home in Lincoln.

Betty Nielsen

Betty Nielsen

BLOOMFIELD — Services are pending for Betty Nielsen, 79, of Crofton. She died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

Wilma Wiemers

Wilma Wiemers

LAUREL — Private services for Wilma R. Wiemers, 84, of Laurel will be Thursday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Public graveside services will be Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Randolph Cemetery in Randolph.

Dorothy Ruschmann

Dorothy Ruschmann

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Dorothy Marie Ruschmann, 99, of Norfolk, formerly of Homer, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

LaVern Fullner

LaVern Fullner

PIERCE — Private services for LaVern M. Fullner, 97, Kearney, formerly of Pierce, will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

H. David Hermonie

H. David Hermonie

TILDEN — Services are pending for H. David Hermonie, 74, of Battle Creek. He died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Johnson Roberts

Patricia Johnson Roberts

CARROLL — Services for Patricia Johnson Roberts, 97, North Platte, formerly of Carroll, will be at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Dorothy Moore

Dorothy Moore

CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Moore, 83, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Ernest Johnson

Ernest Johnson

A celebration of his life for Ernest L. Johnson, 57, will be set for a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara