Wilma Thaden

Wilma Mathilda Thaden, 92, passed away Jan. 4, 2022.
Born on Sept. 14, 1929, near Creighton, she married Richard Otto Thaden on Oct. 26, 1952. They were blessed with three daughters, Jan, Richelle and Marla. In 1980, they relocated from Ralston to Marysville, Wash., where she enjoyed traveling, church activities and finding her passion in the porcelain art world. Her china painting and time spent with friends and family (especially her two grandchildren) brought her abundant joy and happiness.
Survivors include her spouse, Richard; three daughters, Jan Thaden of Marysville, Richelle (David) Tripp of Arlington, Wash., and Marla (Robert) Shelbourn of Valentine; two grandchildren, Emily Tripp and Joshua (Courtney) Tripp; her brothers, Norman (Carolyn) and Edward (Pat), both of Creighton; sister Marge Doerr of Lincoln; and sisters-in-law Arlene Doerr of Creighton and Melva Doerr of Chamberlain, S.D.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant sister, Mildred; brothers Leonard and Donald; and many other loved ones.
A memorial service for Wilma M. Thaden will be held at a later date.