 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilma Schroeder

Burial for Wilma Schroeder will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Wilma Schroeder died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation Care Center in Norfolk.

1942-2017

Wilma was born Jan. 20, 1942, to Harry and Helen (Riley) Noren in Hartford, Conn. As a young adult, she moved to San Diego, Calif., where she met her future spouse, Max Schroeder. In 1973, the Schroeder family moved to Norfolk and settled on a small farm southeast of Norfolk. Mrs. Schroeder held a variety of jobs, including at Double K Restaurant, was co-owner of Bit of Germany Restaurant, at Norfolk Public and Catholic schools and at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.

She was a devout Catholic, becoming and Oblate of St. Benedict. Her faith helped carry her through her life. Her family and friends will remember her as always having a very loving and caring heart. She enjoyed visiting her children out of state, collecting anything that had butterflies on it, helping others and decorating for all the holidays. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She is survived by her two children, son Carl W. Schroeder of Las Vegas, Nev., and daughter Rita H. Wingett of Colorado; and two grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Jean and Lois.

Best Cemetery is located west of Norfolk on West Highway 275, 2 miles west of the roundabout and a half mile north on 61st Street, a mile west on Half Mile Road and a half mile north on 550 Avenue.

Tags

In other news

Terry Denney

Terry Denney

NORFOLK — Services for Terry L. Denney, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Kenneth Hopkins

Kenneth Hopkins

LINCOLN — Services for Kenneth G. Hopkins, 93, Lincoln will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 40th and Yankee Hill Road, in Lincoln.

Carol Widhalm

Carol Widhalm

HADAR — Private graveside services for Carol L. (Wehrer) Widhalm, 82, Norfolk, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hadar. Carol Widhalm died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Frank Horn Jr.

Frank Horn Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National G…

Payne Haberer

Payne Haberer

WAUSA — Services for Payne Haberer, 2-year-old son of Chris and Heidi Haberer of Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Payne Haberer died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Anna Bourek

Anna Bourek

HOWELLS — Services for Anna M. Bourek, 99, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

LeRoy Dozler

LeRoy Dozler

ALBION — Services for LeRoy F. Dozler, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Joe Ledford

Joe Ledford

NORFOLK — Services for Joe J. Ledford, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Joe Ledford died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Gwendolyn Raasch

Gwendolyn Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Raasch, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara