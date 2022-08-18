Burial for Wilma Schroeder will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Wilma Schroeder died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation Care Center in Norfolk.
1942-2017
Wilma was born Jan. 20, 1942, to Harry and Helen (Riley) Noren in Hartford, Conn. As a young adult, she moved to San Diego, Calif., where she met her future spouse, Max Schroeder. In 1973, the Schroeder family moved to Norfolk and settled on a small farm southeast of Norfolk. Mrs. Schroeder held a variety of jobs, including at Double K Restaurant, was co-owner of Bit of Germany Restaurant, at Norfolk Public and Catholic schools and at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.
She was a devout Catholic, becoming and Oblate of St. Benedict. Her faith helped carry her through her life. Her family and friends will remember her as always having a very loving and caring heart. She enjoyed visiting her children out of state, collecting anything that had butterflies on it, helping others and decorating for all the holidays. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her two children, son Carl W. Schroeder of Las Vegas, Nev., and daughter Rita H. Wingett of Colorado; and two grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Jean and Lois.
Best Cemetery is located west of Norfolk on West Highway 275, 2 miles west of the roundabout and a half mile north on 61st Street, a mile west on Half Mile Road and a half mile north on 550 Avenue.