Wilma Reeves

GRAND ISLAND — Graveside service for Wilma L. (Hansen) Reeves, 83, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
1939-2023
Wilma Louise (Hansen) Reeves passed peacefully on Aug. 5, 2023, at Las Colinas of Westover in San Antonio, Texas.
Wilma was born in the Orchard hospital on Nov. 27, 1939. Her parents were George B. and Helene (Haskin) Hansen. She grew up on the family farmstead in Wausa.
She married Orville Keith Reeves on July 27, 1958, in Norfolk.
Wilma loved the Lord and was a longtime member of the Abundant Life Christian Center in Grand Island and Westover Hills Church in San Antonio. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family, skywatching, traveling, playing card games and people watching.
Wilma is survived by her children: Randall (Doris) Reeves of San Antonio, Janet (Reeves) Hansen of Spokane, Wash., Laura (Reeves) Irvine of Hurricane, Utah; grandchildren Jeremy Reeves of Denver, Tiffany Reeves and Marissa Reeves of San Antonio, Skyler Hansen of Las Vegas, Nev., Tanner Hansen of Anchorage, Alaska, Heather (Irvine) Donaldson and Christopher Irvine of Hurricane, Utah.
