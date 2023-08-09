 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilma Reeves

Wilma Reeves

GRAND ISLAND — Graveside service for Wilma L. (Hansen) Reeves, 83, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

1939-2023

Wilma Louise (Hansen) Reeves passed peacefully on Aug. 5, 2023, at Las Colinas of Westover in San Antonio, Texas.

Wilma was born in the Orchard hospital on Nov. 27, 1939. Her parents were George B. and Helene (Haskin) Hansen. She grew up on the family farmstead in Wausa.

She married Orville Keith Reeves on July 27, 1958, in Norfolk.

Wilma loved the Lord and was a longtime member of the Abundant Life Christian Center in Grand Island and Westover Hills Church in San Antonio. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family, skywatching, traveling, playing card games and people watching.

Wilma is survived by her children: Randall (Doris) Reeves of San Antonio, Janet (Reeves) Hansen of Spokane, Wash., Laura (Reeves) Irvine of Hurricane, Utah; grandchildren Jeremy Reeves of Denver, Tiffany Reeves and Marissa Reeves of San Antonio, Skyler Hansen of Las Vegas, Nev., Tanner Hansen of Anchorage, Alaska, Heather (Irvine) Donaldson and Christopher Irvine of Hurricane, Utah.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Robert Sutherland

Robert Sutherland

HARTINGTON — Robert J. Sutherland, 72, Coleridge, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Phyllis Titman

Phyllis Titman

NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis E. (Lackas) Titman, 101, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Phyllis Titman

Phyllis Titman

NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis E. (Lackas) Titman, 101, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Shawn McCrady

Shawn McCrady

NORFOLK — Services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.

Percy Payne

Percy Payne

ELGIN — Percy W. Payne, 91, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Leslie Kennan

Leslie Kennan

WAYNE — Services For Leslie “Les” L. Kennan, age 68, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Leslie Keenan died at his home in Wayne, Friday Aug. 4, 2023.

Leonard Hoesing

Leonard Hoesing

HARTINGTON — Leonard Hoesing, 70, Newcastle, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Shawn McCrady

Shawn McCrady

NORFOLK — Private services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth Hallgren

Kenneth Hallgren

WINSIDE — Private services for Dr. Kenneth G. Hallgren, 73, Winside, are being planned under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara