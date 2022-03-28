NORFOLK — Services for Wilma M. Purdy, 96, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
Wilma Purdy died Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Roberta “Bert” Morfeld, 87, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Wesley J. Bloom, 93, of Laurel are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
RANDOLPH — Services for Carol C. Helsing, 86, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the United Methodist Church in Randolph. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph City Cemetery.
LINDSAY — Services for Alice C. Jarecki, 91, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Eric Olson officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay.
HARTINGTON — Services for Sandy Trobaugh, 55, of South Sioux City, formerly of Hartington, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be in St. Michael’s cemetery at a later date. A…
PLAINVIEW — Services for Ila J. Friedrich, 87, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview with the Rev. Jerome Leckband officiating. Burial will be in Plainview Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Dittrich, 84, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Services for Marilyn J. Boone, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa, formerly of Neligh, will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 28, at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah.
